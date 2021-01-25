More Culture:

January 25, 2021

Ember & Ash, a new restaurant on Passyunk Avenue, features custom-built hearth

The menu boasts smoked octopus, roasted chicken and dirty molé

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Ember & Ash Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Ember & Ash uses local ingredients and highlights them to show their versatility and sustainability.

A new restaurant has opened at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave. in the space that was formerly Brigantessa, which closed after five years.

Ember & Ash is currently up and running, offering takeout and delivery. Indoor dining will begin Friday.

RELATED: Philly unveils $12 million COVID-19 relief program for restaurants, gyms | Pop-up at Fairmount Park Horticulture Center to open for indoor dining

Chefs and business partners Scott Calhoun and David Feola, along with their other partner and general manager Gianna Spatoulas, came together to launch a concept that they all felt was missing from Philadelphia’s culinary scene.

They describe Ember & Ash as having "a modern approach to a lost art" and the cuisine as "global peasant food." Menu items are cooked in a custom-built, wood-burning hearth.

Among its many offerings, the menu features a half or whole roasted chicken, smoked octopus, swordfish pastrami and rye and dirty molé, which combines chocolate with chicken liver mousse.

Also, a changing selection of breakfast sandwiches are served Saturday and Sunday mornings until they sell out. The restaurant has cocktails and to-go drinks, as well.

Ember & Ash is open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. The restaurant is open for breakfast Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It remains open throughout the day on Saturdays for beverage service.

