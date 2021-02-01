More Events:

February 01, 2021

Where to find Valentine's Day dinner specials around Philadelphia

10+ places to find takeout and in-person dining for the romantic holiday weekend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Valentine's Day Food & Drink
Valentine's Day dinner specials Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/from Pexels

In our roundup, we've listed restaurants in Philadelphia offering Valentine's Day specials available for takeout and for in-person dining.

It's time to start making Valentine's Day plans, especially with the holiday looking a little different this year due to COVID-19.

If you want to dine out, you'll need to secure a reservation since dining is more limited at local restaurants. And if you plan on getting takeout, you may need to preorder your meal ahead of the holiday for pickup that weekend.

In our roundup below, we've tried to take the stress out of your Feb. 14 plans by listing some of the restaurants in Philadelphia offering Valentine's Day specials.

This list may grow as the holiday gets closer and more places announce their dinner options, so check back for any updates.

RELATED: Philly hotel offering cheeseboard, chocolates with Valentine's Day stay | Philly company selling quirky Valentine's Day gift boxes for friends and couples | Valentine's Day dinner 'Love Notes' includes virtual opera performance

Forsythia

The French restaurant has a new food and beverage menu available for indoor dining, as well as at its covered and heated outdoor seating. The restaurant also does takeaway and complimentary delivery within one mile.

For Valentine's Day weekend, Forsythia is offering a special four-course menu for $75 per person. Options include duck heart ragout and filet mignon. For dessert, there's a chocolate and speculoos crepe cake.

The Wayward

A special Valentine' Day menu can be enjoyed inside The Wayward or on the restaurant's patio with heaters and fire pits. The menu is $75 per person and available all weekend. Guests also can add on a wine pairing for $25 per person. Dishes include butter poached Nova Scotia lobster and filet mignon.

In addition, The Wayward is offering the Grande Shellfish Plateau ($120) for pickup to enjoy at home. All online preorders must be placed by Feb. 10.

Oyster House

Oyster House Valentine's DayCourtesy of/Bondfire Media

Oyster House's Shell-A-Bration Seafood Platter.

The Center City seafood spot is offering two specials for Valentine's Day (and note their super-creative names).

The Shuck Buddies Shucking Kit ($96) includes two dozen premium oysters, one Oyster House professional shucking knife, a screen-printed Oyster House towel and instructions on how to shuck like a professional.

There's also the Shell-A-Bration Seafood Platter ($94) that's meant for two. There are eight oysters, four littleneck clams, four pieces of jumbo shrimp cocktail, one chilled 1-pound lobster, scallop crudo and two personal sized bottles of Champagne.

Orders must be placed by Feb. 11 and will be available for pickup on Feb. 14 between 1 and 5 p.m.To place an order, call Oyster House at (215) 567-7683.

Attico Rooftop

This Valentine's Day you can spend a romantic evening on a rooftop in Center City with your special someone. Attico Rooftop is offering a four-course dinner on both Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. The price is $55 per person, with the option to add on a wine pairing for $30 per person. Reservations can be made online.

The main course options are duck legs, steak, wild stripped bass or whole roasted cauliflower. Dessert is either tiramisu or strawberry shortcake.

Attico also has four-course dinner packages that couples can enjoy at home. Choose between steak for two ($99), lobster for two ($125) or surf 'n' turf for two ($150). They can be ordered online for pickup on Feb. 13 or Feb. 14. A complimentary bottle of sparkling wine is included.

The Olde Bar

Spend Valentine's Day at The Olde Bar in one of the restaurant's new library nooks in the dining room. There will be a special three-course dinner for the holiday priced at $65 per person that includes options like filet mignon, shrimp, stripped bass and oysters. It will be available all weekend.

Flannel

The restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue is celebrating the holiday with a Valentine’s Day menu for $45 per person consisting of Southern-style wedding soup, butternut squash ravioli, Southern-style maki roll, its Country Captain dish, kale avocado slaw, stuffed red peppers and a heart-shaped spicy chocolate whiskey brownie.

Preorders must be placed by 8 p.m. on Feb. 7. After ordering ahead online (look for the "Valentine's Day" link), the restaurant will call with details on pickup.

RELATED: Drive-in theater in Exton opening Valentine's Day weekend | Valentine's Day weekend at Betsy Ross House includes romance, cocktails | Positano Coast celebrating Valentine's Day with candlelight dinners

River Twice

There's a special menu available from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 that's $75 with an optional $45 wine pairing. There will be limited tables, both inside and outside, so those who wish to dine at River Twice during the Valentine' Day weekend are encouraged to make a reservation early.

Aqimero

Aqimero at the Ritz-Carlton in Center City has a Valentine's Day package for two ($220) that includes four courses to enjoy at home. The feast includes shrimp cocktail, East Coast oysters, gem salad, beef tenderloin and molten chocolate cake, plus a bottle of bubbly. 

All orders must be placed online by Feb. 11, for pickup Feb. 12, 13 or 14.

Vernick Food & Drink

Another restaurant with a special takeout menu for Valentine's Day is Vernick Food & Drink. The meal for two is $145 with the option to add on extra items like ice cream, as well as cocktails. Orders must be placed ahead of time for pickup on Feb. 13.

Panorama

The Italian restaurant in the Penn's View Hotel is serving a three-course meal for $75 per person that includes a complimentary glass of prosecco. It's available Feb. 12 through Feb. 14. Reservations for in-person dining can be made online.

On the holiday menu are things like oysters, tortellini, gnocchi, steak and chocolate olive oil cake.

Abe Fisher

Maybe you'd prefer a romantic breakfast instead of a dinner. If that's the case then turn to Abe Fisher's breakfast for two. The meal has bagel fixings, like lox and smoked whitefish salad, plus Pletzels (a type of Jewish flatbread) and cake. A blood orange and vanilla bean mixer also is included. You just need to add your own bubbly.

The brunch can be ordered online and picked up on Feb. 13.

Another option if you're searching for breakfast is Garces Trading Company's breakfast in bed package with bacon, French toast, breakfast burritos and more.

The Barnes Foundation also is offering a Valentine's Day weekend brunch in its garden restaurant with specials like fried chicken, a strawberry bellini and flourless chocolate cake.

