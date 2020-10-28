More Culture:

October 28, 2020

Olde Bar debuts library nooks for indoor dining

The restaurant features new menu items in addition to a new dining room layout

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Olde Bar Courtesy of/Aversa PR

You can dine inside a library this winter...kind of. The Olde Bar in Old City has transformed its dining room with socially distanced seating and lots of books.

Jose Garces' Olde Bar, which replaced the iconic Bookbinder's restaurant in Old City, has a new layout for indoor dining that will excite anyone who loves books.

The restaurant's new dining room is set up with library-themed nooks for socially distanced seating.

There's fun, old-fashioned artwork, bookcases and stacks of old books, as well as vintage reading desks for parties of two with green reading lamps.

RELATED: Holiday attractions return to Dilworth Park this winter | Philly takeout spot named best place to get a hot dog in Pennsylvania | Harper's Garden adds heated, individual greenhouses for outdoor dining

Olde BarCourtesy of/Aversa PR

Couples can spend date night at a cozy table for two.

The restaurant also features tin ceilings and beer garden-style lights, adding to the space's quirky charm.

"The Olde Bar, and now our new library-themed dining room, pays homage to the original traditions that made Bookbinder’s a landmark in Philadelphia," Garces said. "Our long-term goal is always to celebrate the nostalgia of that place and time in Philadelphia's history, but with our own unique spin and a look to the future."

Olde BarCourtesy of/Aversa PR

Tables are seated far apart inside The Olde Bar and servers must wear masks.

In addition to the changes in the main dining room, Garces also has updated the menu. There are 16 new items. Dishes include lots of seafood options, like the stuffed lobster, bay scallop pappardelle, lobster pot pie and lobster corn dog. There's also winter squash risotto and steak tartare for those looking for comfort food in the colder months.

Olde Bar favorites like the raw bar, seafood tower, crab fingers, Olde Bar crab cake, snapper soup and Jeff's Fried Chicken will remain on the menu.

All new dishes will be available on the all-day menu, available from 1 to 10 p.m. Additional food and drink specials will be offered during happy hour, which runs 4 to 6 p.m. daily.

Current service now includes indoor dining, outdoor dining while weather permits, contactless pick-up, delivery and to-go cocktails. Reservations can be made online.

The restaurant is located at 125 Walnut St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia COVID-19 Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers to hire Daryl Morey as new President of Basketball Operations
Daryl-morey_102820_usat

Investigations

SEPTA police officer charged in alleged baton assault on protesters
Rizzo SEPTA Assault

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Laying out an offseason plan for the Phillies that doesn't include J.T. Realmuto
Joe-Girardi_102820_usat

Movies

'Concrete Cowboy,' filmed in Philly, will be released on Netflix
Elba Concrete Cowboys Philly

Food & Drink

Insomnia Cookies is celebrating Halloween with trick or treat box
Insomnia Cookies Halloween

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved