Olde Bar debuts library nooks for indoor dining

Jose Garces' Olde Bar, which replaced the iconic Bookbinder's restaurant in Old City, has a new layout for indoor dining that will excite anyone who loves books.



The restaurant's new dining room is set up with library-themed nooks for socially distanced seating.

There's fun, old-fashioned artwork, bookcases and stacks of old books, as well as vintage reading desks for parties of two with green reading lamps.



Courtesy of/Aversa PR Couples can spend date night at a cozy table for two.

tin ceilings and beer garden-style lights, adding to the space's quirky charm.

The restaurant also features

"The Olde Bar, and now our new library-themed dining room, pays homage to the original traditions that made Bookbinder’s a landmark in Philadelphia," Garces said. "Our long-term goal is always to celebrate the nostalgia of that place and time in Philadelphia's history, but with our own unique spin and a look to the future."



Courtesy of/Aversa PR Courtesy of/Aversa PR Tables are seated far apart inside The Olde Bar and servers must wear masks.



Olde Bar favorites like the raw bar, seafood tower, crab fingers, Olde Bar crab cake, snapper soup and Jeff's Fried Chicken will remain on the menu.



All new dishes will be available on the all-day menu, available from 1 to 10 p.m. Additional food and drink specials will be offered during happy hour, which runs 4 to 6 p.m. daily.

Current service now includes indoor dining, outdoor dining while weather permits, contactless pick-up, delivery and to-go cocktails. Reservations can be made online.

The restaurant is located at 125 Walnut St.