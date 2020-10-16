More Culture:

October 16, 2020

Harper's Garden adds heated, individual greenhouses for outdoor dining

Check out photos of the restaurant's private pods located at 18th and Ludlow streets in Center City

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Harper's Garden greenhouses Courtesy of/Aversa PR

With new weather-resistant greenhouses that can be heated in the colder months, Harper’s Garden will be able to offer outdoor dining through winter.

FCM Hospitality's Harper's Garden, located at 18th and Ludlow streets, is known for its outdoor veranda decorated with twinkling lights and greenery.

But starting this weekend, the new greenhouses for guests to dine in will be the restaurant's stand out amenity.

The individual greenhouses will allow Harper's Garden to provide outdoor dining as the weather gets colder.

Each features a door, glass walls, tables and chairs, decor, twinkling lights and heat on cold days. They come in two sizes. The smaller greenhouses seat four to seven guests, while the larger size seats six to nine guests.

To start, there will be seven greenhouses, with a few more opening through the end of October. There's no additional fee to dine in one, but making a reservation online is encouraged.

"Restaurants are fighting for their very survival right now and we have worked with our teams for months to find safe, healthy and socially-distanced ways to continue to offer outdoor dining experiences for our community," said FCM Hospitality and Harper's Garden owner Avram Hornik.

The greenhouses will be disinfected in between each party, as part of the restaurant's cleaning process that includes disinfecting and sanitizing all tables and chairs. Guests must also wear masks when not sitting down to eat and drink.

In addition, Harper's Garden has a new, second indoor dining space. Currently, the expanded area offers an additional 30 seats.

The restaurant's menu has been updated, as well, to include fall dishes and drinks. There's a new endive salad with apple and blue cheese, beef pho-glazed Brussels sprouts and roasted kabocha squash toast with maple glaze, pomegranate reduction and ricotta.

To drink, there's the Bonita Apple Butter cocktail, inspired by trips to the orchard, and the PB&J cocktail made with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

Harper's Garden is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Below are photos of the new greenhouses.

Harper's Garden greenhousesCourtesy of/Aversa PR

The greenhouses are available in two sizes. They can either seat four to seven guests, or six to nine guests.


Harper's Garden greenhousesCourtesy of/Aversa PR

Harper's Garden has a new, seasonal menu of food and drink to enjoy in the new greenhouses.


Harper's Garden greenhousesCourtesy of/Aversa PR

The greenhouses are located next to the other outdoor dining seats.


Harper's Garden greenhousesCourtesy of/Aversa PR

The individual greenhouses will allow Harper's Garden to provide outdoor dining as the weather gets colder.


Harper's Garden greenhousesCourtesy of/Aversa PR

Reservations for Harper's Garden can be made online.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

