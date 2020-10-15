More Events:

October 15, 2020

Subscription service includes five weeks of High Street bread and artisan cheese

Pickups are at the Headhouse Square farmers market

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Subscriptions
High Street Philly bread Courtesy of/High Street Hospitality Group

A bread and cheese subscription box by High Street Philly and Collective Creamery is now available. It's a gift for yourself that keeps giving, each week.

Subscription boxes are great because they're kind of like giving yourself surprise, curated gifts every week, month or season, depending on their frequency.

What's even better is if the bundles support local businesses, like this new bread and cheese subscription from High Street Philly – High Street on Market's new name after moving to 101 S. Ninth St. – and Collective Creamery.

The two women-owned businesses have launched a five-week subscription service that includes a loaf of bread from High Street and cheese sourced from Collective Creamery's Birchrun Hills Farm and Valley Milkhouse. Each week will feature a new bread and cheese offering to try.

There's an upfront cost of $125 and pickups are every Sunday at the Headhouse Square farmers market located at Second and Lombard streets between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Those interested can subscribe online at any time, just make sure to sign up by 9 a.m. on Tuesday of any given week to secure your bread and cheese for the coming Sunday.

And while you wait for your delicious pairing each week, check out Collective Creamery's podcast where they talk with different cheesemakers, or order pickup or delivery from High Street – they have a bunch of pizzas on the menu now.

Sinead Cummings
