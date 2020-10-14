Halloween bar Haunt returns with new cocktails, brunch

The Halloween-inspired pop-up bar Haunt is returning for its second season. This time, it will move from the second floor of the former Irish Pub, at 1123 Walnut St., to the building's larger first floor space. The former Irish Pub location was taken over by Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group last year to become The Pearl.

Haunt will feature Halloween-themed cocktails, as well as dinner and brunch options, through Sunday, Nov. 1.

There are eight spooky drinks available priced at $13 each. They include Poisoned Apple, made with Crystal Head Vodka, apple, sage and lemon; Midnight Fog with tequila, pineapple, lime, blackberry and Tajin; and Hocus Pocus, which includes Tullamore Dew whiskey, aged Rum, pumpkin, maple, chai, lemon and bitters.

Beer, wine, shots and pitchers are available, too. For food, there's fall-flavored hummus, butternut squash arancini, meatballs and nacho fries, among the smaller plates, as well as a burger, mushroom quesadilla and fried chicken sandwich as larger options. The dishes are priced between $8 and $16.

On Sundays, the Haunt's new Witches Brunch will run all day. Drink offerings include blackberry or blood orange mimosas and spicy bloody marys, in addition to the Halloween cocktails.

Also, this year Haunt will offer cocktails to-go, sold through its front window overlooking Walnut Street.

Haunt is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday for Witches Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made through Resy.