Center City bars serving warm cocktails with blankets to take home

October 06, 2020
If you're looking for somewhere cozy to dine out this fall, turn your attention to Center City's Bar Bombón and Charlie was a sinner.
The bars, which both serve plant-based small plates, are offering warm cocktails served in thermoses that come with branded fleece blankets to use while sitting outside and then take home.
Beat the chill at Charlie! Tomorrow we're launching a new fall Warm Up Menu full of signature hot cocktails served in the finest thermoses we could find. Your first drink comes with this FREE customized Charlie fleece blanket to keep you warm while the weather cools down. Tag a friend who's down to chill!
Fall calls for hot cider, warm thermoses, + cozy blankets 🍁 Lucky for you, we have all three. Starting tomorrow 10/1, we're launching our new Warm Up Menu complete with lots of thoughtful cocktails served hot. Not to mention... you also get your own FREE Bar Bombón fleece blanket to take home with you with the purchase of your first drink on the menu! Call to make a reservation or book us on OpenTable.
The blanket is included with your first purchase from the warm up menu.
Bar Bombón's selection of hot drinks is posted to its Instagram Stories highlights at the top of its profile. Drinks include a Mexican hot chocolate with tequila and the atol de elote with aged rum.
One of the cocktails offered by Charlie was a sinner. is the Golden Eye, which is described as full of fall spice.
The drinks may be pricier than you're used to, ranging from $18-$20, but with a complimentary blanket to take home, it may be worth the splurge.
Bar Bombón is located at 133 S. 18th St., while Charlie was a sinner. is a few blocks away at 131 S. 13th St. Reservations can be made online. Remember to wear a mask when not sitting down to eat or drink at the restaurants.
