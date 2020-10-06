More Events:

October 06, 2020

Center City bars serving warm cocktails with blankets to take home

Settle in for a cozy evening at Bar Bombón or Charlie was a sinner.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
warm cocktails Patrick Fore/Unsplash

Fall-inspired cocktails are available to sip outside from Bar Bombón and Charlie was a sinner. The warm drinks come with a complimentary blanket to take home.

If you're looking for somewhere cozy to dine out this fall, turn your attention to Center City's Bar Bombón and Charlie was a sinner.

The bars, which both serve plant-based small plates, are offering warm cocktails served in thermoses that come with branded fleece blankets to use while sitting outside and then take home.

RELATED: Northern Liberties restaurants competing in bloody mary challenge | Pennsylvania's Revivalist Spirits gin chosen as best in America by USA Today readers

The blanket is included with your first purchase from the warm up menu. 

Bar Bombón's selection of hot drinks is posted to its Instagram Stories highlights at the top of its profile. Drinks include a Mexican hot chocolate with tequila and the atol de elote with aged rum.

One of the cocktails offered by Charlie was a sinner. is the Golden Eye, which is described as full of fall spice.

The drinks may be pricier than you're used to, ranging from $18-$20, but with a complimentary blanket to take home, it may be worth the splurge.

Bar Bombón is located at 133 S. 18th St., while Charlie was a sinner. is a few blocks away at 131 S. 13th St. Reservations can be made online. Remember to wear a mask when not sitting down to eat or drink at the restaurants.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Fall Center City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Doc Rivers wants to make Sixers better, not change who they are
Doc-Rivers-presser_100520_Sixers

COVID-19

President Trump 'feeling much better' after 'high fever' from COVID-19, doctors say
trump melania test positive

Addiction

Alcohol consumption surging amid pandemic – particularly among women
Alcohol consumption COVID-19 pandemic

Sponsored

John McMullen: In Eagles first win, Mailata finally turns from project to prospect
Jordan_Mailata_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020.jpg

Entertainment

Regal Cinemas temporarily closing all 16 theaters in Philly region
Regal Cinemas closing

Halloween

Candlelight tours of Fort Mifflin offered through Halloween
Fort Mifflin ghost tour

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved