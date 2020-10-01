More Events:

October 01, 2020

Northern Liberties restaurants competing in bloody mary challenge

Make brunch plans for Oct. 10

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
11020_bloody mary crawl.png Courtesy of/Chris Kennedy

Twelve restaurants are participating in the Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge on Oct. 10 in Northern Liberties.

When you go out for a boozy brunch, there are usually people in two camps. You're either drinking mimosas or you're opting for a bloody mary.

For those who swear by the vodka and tomato juice cocktail, there's a new bloody mary challenge happening in Northern Liberties this fall that you may want to check out.

RELATED: Try these locally brewed beers this fall | Philly restaurants can expand indoor dining capacity to 50% on Friday

Twelve restaurants are participating by featuring an epic bloody mary on their brunch menu on Saturday, Oct. 10.

To try the cocktails, you'll need to make weekend reservations at the places of your choosing. Pick as many or as few as you want to visit. Food and drink is pay-as-you-go. 

The restaurants competing in the challenge are Añejo, SET NoLibs, Germantown Garden, Germantown Garden Grill, Urban Village, El Camino, The 700 Club, Standard Tap, Abbaye, Heritage, Jerry's Bar and Ortliebs.

There will be just one winner for Best Bloody Mary, so make your vote count.

Besides being a fun excuse to go out, the new event thought up by the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District aims to highlight the neighborhood's many dining options.

Monster Mash Bloody Mary Contest

Saturday, Oct. 10
Pay-as-you-go
Northern Liberties

