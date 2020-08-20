SET NoLibs, Asian fusion restaurant and sports bar, opening this weekend

SET Hospitality is opening its first concept outside of New York City on Friday.

SET NoLibs, located at 1030 N. 2nd St., is described as a neighborhood restaurant and sports bar with Asian fusion food. There are things like bulgogi cheesesteak sliders, bahn mi chicken tacos and jalapeño cheeseburger spring rolls on the menu. Drinks include colorful frozen cocktails, plus a large selection of craft beer.

For the new venture, SET Hospitality partnered with local company Glu Hospitality, the group behind Vesper.



While indoor dining is still not permitted in Philadelphia until Sept. 8, the new restaurant has set up a streatery.

The area where SET NoLibs is opening has become a popular place to go for socially-distant outdoor dining due to a road closure around Girard Avenue and Second Street, which has left a large stretch of the street car free.



SET will be open Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 10 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, it will open at noon and serve brunch.



Below are photos of the restaurant's interior and the outdoor dining set up. SET's interior was designed by Anne White of AGW Interiors, who also worked with Blume, Tinsel, Tradesman's and Leda and the Swan. It's filled with colorful graffiti artwork and odes to Philly sports teams.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Outdoor seating at SET NoLibs. There is sidewalk seating on 2nd Street, as well as an extended streatery, plus seating in the Liberties Walk courtyard.



Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Courtesy of/Society Hill Films SET NoLibs includes a dining room, bar, bar lounge and private event space. The dining room is ready to open when allowed.



Courtesy of/Kory Aversa Courtesy of/Kory Aversa Vintage road bikes were painted bright yellow and hung on the wall.

