August 20, 2020

Vegan cafe with cold-pressed juices opening in Ardmore

Blue Pearl will serve breakfast and lunch

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Blue Pearl in Ardmore Courtesy/Aversa PR

Blue Pearl Cafe was originally slated to open in March but the opening was delayed due to the global pandemic. It will officially open Saturday, Aug. 22.

A new vegan eatery is opening Saturday on the Main Line. Blue Pearl Cafe from FJ Leto, the owner of local cold-pressed juice subscription company Juice Dr., will bring a range of plant-based offerings to Ardmore.

The menu will feature breakfast, lunch, Rival Bros. coffee, tea, organic smoothies, cold-pressed juices and wellness shots.

RELATED: Explore all of Wissahickon Valley Park with the All Trails Challenge | The Wayward opens as newest outdoor dining destination this summer

Signature dishes include spaghetti and "beetballs," pad Thai, walnut taco salad, açaí bowls and overnight oats.

As for the name Blue Pearl, it's a tribute to Earth.

"It's our little blue green gem floating in space and we have a responsibility to respect, protect and treat it like the rare gem it is," Leto said. "Eating a plant-based diet is not only one of the best things people can do for their own health, it is one of the only things that can help our planet environmentally recover, reduce and reverse the damage humanity has caused."

The cafe will launch with takeout, pickup, delivery and limited outside seating. Juice subscriptions and "immunity boxes" will be available, also.

Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Look for free juice samples outside the shop during the grand opening this weekend.

Blue Pearl is located at 44 Rittenhouse Place in Ardmore.

Blue Pearl in ArdmoreCourtesy of/Aversa PR

The plant-based cafe and coffee shop Blue Pearl by Juice Dr. owner FJ Leto is opening in Ardmore.


Sinead Cummings
