August 19, 2020

Explore all of Wissahickon Valley Park with the All Trails Challenge

Did you know there are more than 50 trails?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Trails
Wissahickon Valley Park trails Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

During the All Trails Challenge, participants have from the end of August to the beginning of December to make their way through every corner of Wissahickon Valley Park, recording each trail they complete.

Friends of the Wissahickon is kicking off its fifth annual All Trails Challenge on Monday, Aug. 31.

All are invited to participate by hiking, walking, running, biking or going for horseback rides through Wissahickon Valley Park’s 1,800 acres and 50-plus trails.

The challenge has raised more than $100,000 to continue conservation of the park since it began in 2016, according to Friends of the Wissahickon.

All participants must register with a minimum of $50 to be eligible to compete for any prizes based on miles completed.

The All Trails Challenge will end on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Before then, participants are tasked with exploring as much of Wissahickon Valley Park as possible, keeping track of each trail completed.

"Many people rarely go beyond Forbidden Drive when visiting the park, let alone exploring all 50 scenic trails," states Friends of the Wissahickon. "Now is your chance to truly go the distance, while discovering new, and often lesser travelled, trails – a great way to add social distance between you and more crowded areas."

COVID-19 has changed much of what we can and can't safely do, but exercising outdoors is still an option. By joining in the challenge, you can reap the health benefits of spending time in nature.

