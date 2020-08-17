New bar, Community, replacing Burg's Hideaway Lounge in Point Breeze

Chef Michael Sultan and his wife Angela Sultan, the couple behind 33 rd Street Hospitality, are turning the former Burg's Hideaway Lounge in Point Breeze into a new restaurant named Community, which is set to open in mid-September.



The corner bar will only serve dinner and will be able to accommodate up to 40 guests on the sidewalk until indoor dining restrictions are lifted. The interior space, which is undergoing renovations, will be able to accommodate 30 guests in booths and at the bar.



The opening menu will include a bacon cheeseburger, tacos, chicken-fried rabbit legs, wings and a range of sandwiches and salads. Prices range from $12-$15 for sandwiches and $20 and below for entrees. Takeout and delivery will be offered, as well as outdoor dining.

Also, the Sultans are planning to grill on the sidewalk on Wednesday nights. Weekend brunch will begin when guests are allowed to dine inside.

There will be beer, cider and wine to drink, plus Community will have a slushie machine to make frozen cocktails.

The restaurant is located at 1200 S. 21st St. It plans to open on Monday, Sept. 14.