More Culture:

August 17, 2020

New bar, Community, replacing Burg's Hideaway Lounge in Point Breeze

Restaurant slated to open in the neighborhood in mid-September

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Community Point Breeze restaurant Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Community plans to open on Monday, Sept. 14.

Chef Michael Sultan and his wife Angela Sultan, the couple behind 33rd Street Hospitality, are turning the former Burg's Hideaway Lounge in Point Breeze into a new restaurant named Community, which is set to open in mid-September.

The corner bar will only serve dinner and will be able to accommodate up to 40 guests on the sidewalk until indoor dining restrictions are lifted. The interior space, which is undergoing renovations, will be able to accommodate 30 guests in booths and at the bar.

RELATED:  Philly's Jacqueline City is one to watch in the fashion world | Distrito in University City reopens with new menu, patio space

The opening menu will include a bacon cheeseburger, tacos, chicken-fried rabbit legs, wings and a range of sandwiches and salads. Prices range from $12-$15 for sandwiches and $20 and below for entrees. Takeout and delivery will be offered, as well as outdoor dining.

Also, the Sultans are planning to grill on the sidewalk on Wednesday nights. Weekend brunch will begin when guests are allowed to dine inside.

There will be beer, cider and wine to drink, plus Community will have a slushie machine to make frozen cocktails.

The restaurant is located at 1200 S. 21st St. It plans to open on Monday, Sept. 14.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Point Breeze

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 1: Miles Sanders, the next Brian Westbrook?
081720MilesSanders

Politics

Here’s all the Philly-area speakers at the 2020 Democratic National Convention
DNC speaker schedule

Health Stories

A COVID-19 'long-hauler' explains how it feels when symptoms last for months
COVID-19 Long-term symptoms

Sponsored

John McMullen: Believe all the Eagles hype you want — but we've been here before
Carroll - Miles Sanders and Alex Singleton Eagles Training Camp

Fashion

Philly's Jacqueline City is one to watch in the fashion world
Jacqueline City

Entertainment

Watch movies for free at drive-in theater outside Mann Center in Fairmount Park
Drive-in at Mann Center

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved