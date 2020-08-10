More Culture:

August 10, 2020

Distrito in University City reopens with new menu, patio space

The Mexican restaurant is selling build-your-own taco kits

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Distrito tacos Courtesy of/Distrito

Distrio in University City was closed for four months during the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant is now open for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining.

At the end of July, Distrio in University City reopened for takeout and delivery after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

The University City restaurant from Jose Garces also has a new patio area that's now open for outdoor dining from noon to 9 p.m. daily. It can accommodate up to 80 people.

RELATED: The Wayward opens as newest outdoor dining destination this summer | Sunset Social announces lineup of summer programming on the rooftop

The outdoor space has the same charm as the Distrito dining room, complete with bright color, eclectic seating and string lights. The restaurant pulls its design inspiration from Mexico City.

The patio is accessible from Chestnut Street, with seating that wraps around the side of the restaurant.

Those who order to-go or dine on site will notice new menu items are now available. The most notable new dishes are a selection of Mexican sandwiches, or tortas, which include Distrito's first-ever burger, made with chipotle thousand island dressing and Oaxaca cheese. There also are more margarita options available.

The restaurant is selling build-your-own taco kits to enjoy at home, also. The kits can be purchased for parties of two, four or six. To-go cocktails can be added on, with the option to purchase a single serving or four-person serving, as well as beer and wine.

Distrito is located at 3945 Chestnut St. It's a long-standing favorite in Philly for Mexican food but it's not the only option for tacos outside this summer. Juno recently opened in Spring Arts and Añejo opened in Northern Liberties at the end of July.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

