Pennsylvania's Revivalist Spirits gin chosen as best in America by USA Today readers

A Chester County distillery recently took the top spot in a USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice poll.

Revivalist Spirits, located in Elverson, was chosen as the best craft gin distillery in the country. Founded by Scott and Don Avellino, it has been producing a variety of seasonally-focused botanical gins since 2016.

The distillery makes four gins, each highlighting botanicals specific to the different seasons, plus another gin meant for year-round drinking that's infused with jalapeño. Revivalist Spirits' fall gin includes notes of orange, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.

"There is a gin renaissance in America right now, as people are looking for an experience beyond the traditional 'juniper heavy' London dry gins," Don Avellino said.

A panel of experts partnered with the 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees in the best craft gin category, then the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. The full list of winners is available online.

Revivalist Spirits by Brandywine Branch Distillers are distilled at 350 Warwick Road in Elverson. There's free delivery to anywhere in Pennsylvania with the purchase of two bottles.

Revivalist Spirits also recently released Resurgent Apple Brandy, aged three years.

As for other distilleries in the region, Boardroom Spirits in Lansdale finished at No. 10 in the best craft speciality spirits distillery poll, and Laird & Company, based in Monmouth County, New Jersey, earned the No. 1 spot for best craft brandy distillery. No local distillers made the top 10 lists in the best craft rum distillery, best craft whiskey distillery or best craft vodka distillery categories.