More Events:

October 13, 2020

Morris Arboretum hosting after-hours event on Halloween weekend

There will be beer, tarot readings, Quizzo and pumpkin smashing

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Morris Arboretum
Halloween at Morris Arboretum Toni Cuenca/Pexels.com

The Witching Hour is a new event for adults on Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Morris Arboretum. Enjoy the eerie feeling of being on the grounds at nighttime, while sipping on brews and playing Quizzo.

The Halloween fun doesn't end on Oct. 31, at least at Morris Arboretum. Adults are invited to a new event, the Witching Hour, on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be tarot readings, Quizzo and pumpkin smashing. Attendees also can purchase beer and snacks to enjoy on the grounds and check out the scarecrows from the design contest, which will be lit up for the night. And while costumes aren't mandatory, they're definitely encouraged. 

RELATED: Three fall cocktail recipes that are easy to make at home | Candlelight tours of Fort Mifflin offered through Halloween | Twilight tours at Betsy Ross House include chilling true stories from Philly's past

The 92-acre arboretum filled with colorful trees and flowers is a favorite place to visit in Chestnut Hill, but people rarely ever get to experience it at night.

Tickets to attend the after-hours event are $20 per person. Morris Arboretum members receive a discount.

The Morris Arboretum also will allow visitors in at nighttime on the two nights before the event, but for family-friendly experiences. On Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, the arboretum will give out trick or treat bags for kids to fill and there will be stories and games.

Tickets for Halloween weekend can be purchased online.

The Witching Hour

Sunday, Nov. 1
6 to 9 p.m. | $20 per person
Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Halloween Morris Arboretum Philadelphia Chestnut Hill

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles cannot allow Dak Prescott's injury to set them back long-term
101220DakPrescott

Voting

Another early voting location opens at South Philly school
South Philly Early Voting

Illness

COVID-19 cases climbing again in Philly and Pennsylvania in October
COVIDS-19 Philly October

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6
101220ArthurBlank

Food & Drink

The Commons, a 'virtual food hall,' to debut in Philadelphia
Virtual food hall

Shopping

Thunderbird Salvage celebrating Halloween with Spooky Scary Flea Market
Spooky Scary Flea Market

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved