Morris Arboretum hosting after-hours event on Halloween weekend

The Halloween fun doesn't end on Oct. 31, at least at Morris Arboretum. Adults are invited to a new event, the Witching Hour, on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be tarot readings, Quizzo and pumpkin smashing. Attendees also can purchase beer and snacks to enjoy on the grounds and check out the scarecrows from the design contest, which will be lit up for the night. And while costumes aren't mandatory, they're definitely encouraged.

The 92-acre arboretum filled with colorful trees and flowers is a favorite place to visit in Chestnut Hill, but people rarely ever get to experience it at night.

Tickets to attend the after-hours event are $20 per person. Morris Arboretum members receive a discount.

The Morris Arboretum also will allow visitors in at nighttime on the two nights before the event, but for family-friendly experiences. On Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, the arboretum will give out trick or treat bags for kids to fill and there will be stories and games.

Tickets for Halloween weekend can be purchased online.

Sunday, Nov. 1

6 to 9 p.m. | $20 per person

Morris Arboretum

100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

