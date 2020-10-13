Three fall cocktail recipes that are easy to make at home

Once the season turns to fall, many of us look forward to evenings on the couch with a warm blanket, a candle burning nearby and a warm tea or a good cocktail to enjoy while reading a book or watching a Halloween favorite.

For those who choose to imbibe, mixing a drink with seasonal ingredients, like apples or cranberries, adds to the overall autumnal vibe.

Below are three cocktail recipes provided by Fine Wine & Good Spirits that are easy to make at home, and that have great fall-inspired flavors.

Apple & Gin

Ingredients:

2 oz gin (Fine Wine & Good Spirits suggests Roku Gin, but Revivalist is a local option)

2 oz apple cider

2 oz honey

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 dash ground cinnamon

1 small apple, cut into small chunks

1 cinnamon stick

Directions:

Combine the first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with apple chunks and cinnamon stick.

Pink Moscato Passion

Courtesy of/Fine Wine & Good Spirits Courtesy of/Fine Wine & Good Spirits Pink moscato may not be your usual go-to wine, but it helps gives this fruity drink a bold color.

3 oz pink moscato (Fine Wine & Good Spirits suggests Sutter Home Family Vineyards Pink Moscato)

1 oz Sweet Revenge Liqueur

2 oz cranberry juice

1 splash orange juice

1 strawberry, sliced

Directions:

Combine the first four ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with strawberry.

Thyme & Pink Grapefruit Greyhound

Courtesy of/Fine Wine & Good Spirits Courtesy of/Fine Wine & Good Spirits Thyme can be a pleasant addition to many alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The herb is most often added to vodka or gin based cocktails.

1 oz vodka (Fine Wine & Good Spirits suggests Faber Vodka)

2 oz grapefruit juice

½ oz thyme simple syrup

1 thyme sprig

1 grapefruit wheel, quartered

Directions:

Combine the first three ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with thyme sprig and grapefruit.

To make the thyme simple syrup, simmer ½ cup water, ½ cup sugar and 5 thyme sprigs in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, cool and refrigerate in an airtight container.

If those three cocktail recipes aren't what you're looking for, check out the local beers that pair best with your favorite Halloween candy, or pick up some Graverobber Unholy Rye and get creative with what you can concoct with the unusual spirit.