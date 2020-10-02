Halloween gram from Art in the Age includes whiskey inside a coffin

Let your friends know you're thinking about them this spooky season by sending a really unusual gift: Graverobber Unholy Rye.

Tamworth Distilling's annual limited-edition liquor is made with maple syrup from trees grown among Colonial-era graves at Great Hill Farm in New Hampshire.

The spirit is currently available at Art in the Age in Old City and can be sent as a Halloween gram.

A hand-crafted, small wooden coffin containing a bottle of Graverobber Unholy Rye and two Art in the Age rocks glasses is available for $95. The bottle on its own costs $65.



"Graverobber is not just a wickedly delicious spirit, but it also tells a haunting story about tapping graveyard maples, a process that has long been feared for risk of disturbing the dead and is taboo in New England," said Steven Grasse, CEO and founder of Tamworth Distilling and Art in the Age.



The 90-proof spirit is aged for three years, with a flavor profile featuring charred oak and burnt sugar. There are aromas of cinnamon, dried orange peel and hints of maple.

The Halloween gram can be purchased online.



Graverobber Unholy Rye is available for purchase and curbside pickup at Art in the Age in Philadelphia, as well as the New Hampshire Tamworth Distilling location.

Philadelphians within a three-mile radius of the Art in the Age in Old City have the option to order spirits and supplies for delivery. Shipping is available within Pennsylvania for all spirits.