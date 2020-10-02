More Culture:

October 02, 2020

Halloween gram from Art in the Age includes whiskey inside a coffin

Graverobber Unholy Rye is made with maple from trees grown among Colonial-era graves

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Halloween
halloween gram Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Graverobber Unholy Rye is perfect for drinking around Halloween, since it has an unusual connection to the dead.

Let your friends know you're thinking about them this spooky season by sending a really unusual gift: Graverobber Unholy Rye.

Tamworth Distilling's annual limited-edition liquor is made with maple syrup from trees grown among Colonial-era graves at Great Hill Farm in New Hampshire.

The spirit is currently available at Art in the Age in Old City and can be sent as a Halloween gram.

RELATED: Twilight tours at Betsy Ross House include chilling true stories from Philly's past | Try these locally brewed beers this fall

A hand-crafted, small wooden coffin containing a bottle of Graverobber Unholy Rye and two Art in the Age rocks glasses is available for $95. The bottle on its own costs $65.

"Graverobber is not just a wickedly delicious spirit, but it also tells a haunting story about tapping graveyard maples, a process that has long been feared for risk of disturbing the dead and is taboo in New England," said Steven Grasse, CEO and founder of Tamworth Distilling and Art in the Age.

The 90-proof spirit is aged for three years, with a flavor profile featuring charred oak and burnt sugar. There are aromas of cinnamon, dried orange peel and hints of maple.

The Halloween gram can be purchased online.

Graverobber Unholy Rye is available for purchase and curbside pickup at Art in the Age in Philadelphia, as well as the New Hampshire Tamworth Distilling location.

Philadelphians within a three-mile radius of the Art in the Age in Old City have the option to order spirits and supplies for delivery. Shipping is available within Pennsylvania for all spirits.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Halloween Philadelphia Gifts Whiskey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Who is Doc Rivers? There's a Netflix documentary to answer that question
Celtics-Doc-Rivers-Sixers_100220

COVID-19

President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 shortly after N.J. visit
trump melania test positive

Addiction

Alcohol consumption surging amid pandemic – particularly among women
Alcohol consumption COVID-19 pandemic

Eagles

Eagles vs. 49ers: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 4
Wentz-Niners_100120_usat

Food & Drink

Halloween gram from Art in the Age includes whiskey inside a coffin
halloween gram

Holidays

Details of 2020 Holiday Lights Tour announced by Founding Footsteps
Holiday Lights Trolley Tour 2020

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved