More Events:

September 30, 2020

Twilight tours at Betsy Ross House include chilling true stories from Philly's past

The Old City attraction is offering the tour on nights leading up to Halloween

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Tours Betsy Ross House
Betsy Ross House twilight tour Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Betsy Ross House is a popular place to visit when exploring Old City during the day. But if you want to visit at night to learn some of Philly's chilling history, you'll need a ticket to the 'Spooky Twilight Tour' this October.

The Betsy Ross House in Old City is a Philadelphia landmark, purported to be the site where the seamstress lived when she sewed the first American Flag. The building was built more than 250 years ago, and it is believed that Betsy Ross lived there from 1776 to 1779.

It's a great place to visit for a history lesson. This Halloween season, it's also a great place to visit for a scare.

RELATED: Eastern State Penitentiary offering nighttime tours this fall | Families can go trick-or-treating at the Franklin Institute on Halloween weekend

The Betsy Ross House will offer its "Spooky Twilight Tour" on four Friday nights in October.

Visitors will travel back to the 1700s while learning about the city's gruesome history of infection and inoculation, topics that are extra scary this year due to COVID-19.

According to the landmark, visitors will learn true, macabre tales about bloodletting, small pox, yellow fever and other gross experiences. Then they'll be led into the historic house for a shadowy tour.

If that sounds like your kind of Friday night, tickets can be purchased online. The price is $10 per person and masks are required.

Other Halloween-themed things to do in Old City include mini golf at Franklin Square – the course is decorated for the holiday – and outdoor screenings of "Hocus Pocus."

Currently, you can buy tickets that include admission to the tour at the Betsy Ross House and a round of mini golf for $17-$19 per person.

Spooky Twilight Tours

Friday, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23
6-8 p.m. | $10 admission
Betsy Ross House
239 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Tours Betsy Ross House Philadelphia Halloween Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Social media explodes after President Trump claims ‘bad things happen in Philadelphia’
president donald trump philly

Radio

Out of prison, Craig Carton wants to return to radio — and possibly the Philly airwaves
Chris-Carton_093020_HBO

Children's Health

Teenagers at higher risk for COVID-19 than young children, CDC finds
Children COVID-19 risk

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles could move on from Pederson or Wentz, but Roseman is here to stay
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Rams-loss-Kate-Frese_092020

Food & Drink

Try these locally brewed beers this fall
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter

Food & Drink

Philly restaurants to feed poll workers on Election Day
Fuel the Polls

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved