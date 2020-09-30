Twilight tours at Betsy Ross House include chilling true stories from Philly's past

The Betsy Ross House in Old City is a Philadelphia landmark, purported to be the site where the seamstress lived when she sewed the first American Flag. The building was built more than 250 years ago, and it is believed that Betsy Ross lived there from 1776 to 1779.

It's a great place to visit for a history lesson. This Halloween season, it's also a great place to visit for a scare.



The Betsy Ross House will offer its "Spooky Twilight Tour" on four Friday nights in October.

Visitors will travel back to the 1700s while learning about the city's gruesome history of infection and inoculation, topics that are extra scary this year due to COVID-19.

According to the landmark, visitors will learn true, macabre tales about bloodletting, small pox, yellow fever and other gross experiences. Then they'll be led into the historic house for a shadowy tour.

If that sounds like your kind of Friday night, tickets can be purchased online. The price is $10 per person and masks are required.

Other Halloween-themed things to do in Old City include mini golf at Franklin Square – the course is decorated for the holiday – and outdoor screenings of "Hocus Pocus."

Currently, you can buy tickets that include admission to the tour at the Betsy Ross House and a round of mini golf for $17-$19 per person.

Friday, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23

6-8 p.m. | $10 admission

Betsy Ross House

239 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

