Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey breaks Allen Iverson's franchise record for made three-pointers

PHILADELPHIA – With his fourth three-pointer in the first quarter of the Sixers' home game against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey officially became the franchise's all-time leader in made threes, passing Allen Iverson in front of his home crowd:

Maxey, 25, was seen as a suspect shooter coming out of the University of Kentucky. It played into the Sixers' hands, as Maxey surprisingly fell to them at the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The rest, as they say, is history. Maxey has been one of two or three best players from his class, from a rookie showing flashes of upside in rotation cameos to a second-year starter clearly on his way to stardom, and brilliant shooting has been one of the critical powers of his ascent.

Maxey won the NBA Most Improved Player Award in his fourth season, but is in the midst of a true breakout campaign in his sixth NBA campaign, entering Tuesday's action averaging 29.0 points per game despite a recent skid.

Iverson's record of 885 triples as a member of the Sixers came on 2,864 attempts and 722 games. Maxey has passed him in well over 500 fewer attempts and nearly half of the games. In today's day and age, three-point volume far outpaces where it was during Iverson's career, and Maxey – averaging more than eight three-point attempts per game for the third consecutive season – is the franchise's new torchbearer when it comes to long-range shooting.

MORE: The day 'everything was weird' and Maxey's All-Star upside became clear