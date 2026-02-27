Who's in and who's out? A look at the Phillies' potential bullpen arms

Spring training is in full swing and if you've tuned into any of the action down in Clearwater, you've surely noticed some pitchers you never heard of tossing from the mound.

The Phillies have 29 pitchers with aspirations of grandeur and dreams of a 26-man roster spot (not including the probable five starting pitchers the team is warming up for the spring). We've broken each bullpen arm into a different category to help you follow along.

We'll start with the guys you know:

The locks (5): José Alvarado, Tanner Banks, Jhoan Duran, Brad Keller, Orion Kerkering

This quintet is going to be tossing the most important relief innings this season, with Duran acting as the de facto closer. Keller (righty) and Alvarado (lefty) will be entrusted with the eighth inning and Banks (lefty) and Kerkering (righty) the seventh. If the starters go as deep into games as they did last year this group should be set up for success in their specific roles.

The contenders (7): Taijuan Walker, Kyle Backhus, Jonathan Bowlan, Zach McCambley, Zach Pop, Seth Johnson, Max Lazar

It's likely the final three spots in the pen will come from these seven pitchers. We'll start with Walker, who is due $18 million this season and is almost assured a roster spot. If Zack Wheeler isn't healthy on March 26, chances are Walker will start the year in the rotation and later be moved to the pen — opening up a spot for one of the other six hopefuls.

Bowlan was acquired in the Matt Strahm trade and due to the investment the team made in him he's probably the next most likely to secure a job if his spring performance merits. He also has no minor league options — meaning he'll have to be placed on waivers if he doesn't make the majors.

Backhus is a talented side-arm lefty the team really likes and is probably the third lefty specialist in the pecking order.

McCambley also has some technical details working in his favor as he was a Rule 5 draft selection. If he doesn't make the 26-man roster the Phillies will have to offer him back to the Miami Marlins. He's never pitched in the majors.

Pop was a free agent signing and has flashed talent with a few big league spurts in his career. He's the last arm without any minor league options in this section.

Johnson and Lazar are both familiar players who have pitched in the majors for the Phils. Each will likely serve as depth in Triple-A.

Veterans with an outside shot (6): Tim Mayza, Michael Mercado, Alan Rangel, Daniel Robert, Lou Trivino, Nolan Hoffman

Each of these guys have made it to The Show — Hoffman has just one inning of work — and the organization knows them well. They'll also likely serve as depth arms as they look to make a case for a call up in the high minors.

Taking a look (3): Jean Cabrera, Alex McFarlane, Yoniel Curet

This trio of pitchers are prospects the team probably wants a better look at. Cabrera is ranked 7th in the Phillies' system by FanGraphs and at age 24, he could be the anchor of the Triple-A rotation this season. McFarlane was a fourth-round pick in 2022 the team has high expectations for. Curet is ranked 32nd by FanGraphs and was an under-the-radar acquisition from the Rays.

Camp arms (8): Chase Shugart, Andrew Bechtold, Genesis Cabrera, Tucker Davidson, Jonathan Hernandez, Trevor Richards, Andrew Walling, Bryse Wilson

These guys will probably be in the minors but they might actually get a little more runway than in a normal spring training, with a few Phillies arms participating in the World Baseball Classic.

