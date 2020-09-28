More Events:

September 28, 2020

'Hocus Pocus' to be screened outdoors in Old City on five nights this October

The Halloween favorite will be shown on the patio at the Bourse

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Hocus Pocus 'Hocus Pocus' trailer/Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

'Hocus Pocus' debuted in 1993 and has become a Halloween classic. This fall, those in Philly can watch the movie on the big screen outside the Bourse.

I suggest you form a calming circle. "Hocus Pocus" will be screened outdoors in Philly on five nights this October.

There will be a 16-foot projector on the patio at the Bourse in Old City set up for the movie nights.

Tickets for the five showings are available online. The price is $20 per table, with tables seating up to four people.

The 1993 movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters is a must-watch leading up to Halloween, no matter how many times you've seen it before.

The film about a trio of witches who are accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, has a huge fan base, which has led to tons of "Hocus Pocus"-themed merchandise, from home goods to wine. And the movie's iconic lines are endlessly quotable.

With so many fans out there, it's a good thing there are multiple screenings of the movie.

"Hocus Pocus" will be shown on Friday nights from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., but ticket-holders are encouraged to arrive early at 6 p.m. to enjoy food and drink from the food hall vendors before the movie.

Treats for sale include the Witch's Cauldron from Scoop DeVille, which is black ice cream with Oreo; the Hangover Soup from Prescription Chicken, made with extra spice to ward off "zombies, witches and old boyfriends;" and Sanderson Seltzers, aka hard seltzers.

When attending the event, attendees must wear masks unless seated at a table. The Bourse is located at 111 S. Independence Mall E. The Bourse's parking garage is located on Ranstead Street, just off of Fourth Street.

Friday Night Fright Night

Friday nights in October
7 p.m. screening | $20 per table
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E.

