'Hocus Pocus' to be screened outdoors in Old City on five nights this October

September 28, 2020
I suggest you form a calming circle. "Hocus Pocus" will be screened outdoors in Philly on five nights this October.
There will be a 16-foot projector on the patio at the Bourse in Old City set up for the movie nights.
Tickets for the five showings are available online. The price is $20 per table, with tables seating up to four people.
The 1993 movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters is a must-watch leading up to Halloween, no matter how many times you've seen it before.
The film about a trio of witches who are accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, has a huge fan base, which has led to tons of "Hocus Pocus"-themed merchandise, from home goods to wine. And the movie's iconic lines are endlessly quotable.
With so many fans out there, it's a good thing there are multiple screenings of the movie.
"Hocus Pocus" will be shown on Friday nights from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., but ticket-holders are encouraged to arrive early at 6 p.m. to enjoy food and drink from the food hall vendors before the movie.
Treats for sale include the Witch's Cauldron from Scoop DeVille, which is black ice cream with Oreo; the Hangover Soup from Prescription Chicken, made with extra spice to ward off "zombies, witches and old boyfriends;" and Sanderson Seltzers, aka hard seltzers.
When attending the event, attendees must wear masks unless seated at a table. The Bourse is located at 111 S. Independence Mall E. The Bourse's parking garage is located on Ranstead Street, just off of Fourth Street.
Friday nights in October
7 p.m. screening | $20 per table
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E.
