October 25, 2024

Temple University students swiped so much on Tinder that they earned a free concert

Gunna and GloRilla will play the Liacorus Center next month – the reward for winning the dating app's college Swipe Off Challenge.

Temple U Tinder concert Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Temple University students will get a free concert from Gunna and GloRilla next month after winning a contest for swiping the most on dating app Tinder. This image is a file photo showing students on campus.

Temple University students gained a free concert with hip-hop artists Gunna and GloRilla by swiping on Tinder more frequently than their peers at other colleges.

Temple won the dating app's Swipe Off Challenge by having the greatest activity on the app from Sept. 2 to Oct. 4. The free concert, open to all students, takes place Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Liacouras Center. It begins at 7 p.m.

On Tinder, users swipe right to like a person's profile or left to dislike it. When two users like each other's profiles, they are matched and can begin messaging.

The Swipe Off Challenge was open to four-year colleges enrolled in Tinder U, an app feature that allows college students to better connect by sharing details like their graduation years, majors, Greek life affiliations and campus clubs.

The contest determined the winning college on a per-capita basis by counting both likes and dislikes. Previous winners include the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which won a Cardi B concert in 2018, and Fordham University, which won a performance from Charli XCX and Juice WRLD in 2019.

Tinder said 64% of its users enjoy meeting others at live music events, so the company is hoping the Gunna and GloRilla concert helps spark new love at Temple.

"We're really excited to help college students build IRL connections, and we think music is the best way to make that happen since it's such a natural way for people to bond and build relationships," a spokesperson said.

Temple students can grab free tickets by entering their school email addresses online.

