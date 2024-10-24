Bruce Springsteen movie seeks extras for scenes to be shot in Asbury Park

The upcoming movie about Bruce Springsteen making his "Nebraska" album needs people to serve as extras in scenes to be shot in Asbury Park, New Jersey in December.

A casting call put out this week by Grant Wilfley Casting Inc. is looking for people available Dec. 9-13 and Dec. 16. The production also is looking for people with historic cars dating from the 1950s to 1981.

The biopic stars "The Bear" actor Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen, who released "Nebraska" – a solemn, mostly acoustic album recorded on a 4-track recorder – in 1982.

Extras will be paid $176 for 10 hours. The casting company requests full day and night availability on the dates of the shoots. The roles are not covered by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Transportation and hotel accommodations are not provided.

However, union members with historic cars will be paid $216 for eight hours; non-members will receive $176 for 10 hours. People with cars from the 1950s will receive an extra $650; those with cars from the 1960s and 1970s will get another $500. People with cars from the 1980s will gain an extra $400.

Earlier this year in Morritown, Grant Wilfley Casting attracted a massive crowd seeking to be extras in the Adam Sandler comedy "Happy Gilmore 2," offering the same pay rates.

The Bruce Springsteen biopic, which is adapted from the book "Deliver Me From Nowhere" by Warren Zanes, is financed and produced by 20th Century Studios. Scott Cooper is the director.

White's co-stars include Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Johnny Cannizzaro, Odessa Young and Harrison Sloan Gilbertson. Springsteen said White is "a great actor and sings pretty good."