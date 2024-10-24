More Culture:

October 24, 2024

Bruce Springsteen movie seeks extras for scenes to be shot in Asbury Park

The biopic, which stars Jeremy Allen White as the iconic rocker, also is looking for people with cars from the 1950s to early 1980s.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Bruce Springsteen
Springsteen movie extras Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press; USA TODAY NETWORK

The upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic seeks extras and historic cars for scenes to be filmed in Asbury Park, New Jersey in December. Above, Springsteen performs in the Jersey Shore town on Sept. 15.

The upcoming movie about Bruce Springsteen making his "Nebraska" album needs people to serve as extras in scenes to be shot in Asbury Park, New Jersey in December. 

A casting call put out this week by Grant Wilfley Casting Inc. is looking for people available Dec. 9-13 and Dec. 16. The production also is looking for people with historic cars dating from the 1950s to 1981. 

MORE: Colman Domingo to direct 'Scandalous,' a film on the brief romance between Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr.

The biopic stars "The Bear" actor Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen, who released "Nebraska" – a solemn, mostly acoustic album recorded on a 4-track recorder – in 1982.

Extras will be paid $176 for 10 hours. The casting company requests full day and night availability on the dates of the shoots. The roles are not covered by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Transportation and hotel accommodations are not provided. 

However, union members with historic cars will be paid $216 for eight hours; non-members will receive $176 for 10 hours. People with cars from the 1950s will receive an extra $650; those with cars from the 1960s and 1970s will get another $500. People with cars from the 1980s will gain an extra $400.

Earlier this year in Morritown, Grant Wilfley Casting attracted a massive crowd seeking to be extras in the Adam Sandler comedy "Happy Gilmore 2," offering the same pay rates.

The Bruce Springsteen biopic, which is adapted from the book "Deliver Me From Nowhere" by Warren Zanes, is financed and produced by 20th Century Studios. Scott Cooper is the director. 

White's co-stars include Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Johnny Cannizzaro, Odessa Young and Harrison Sloan Gilbertson. Springsteen said White is "a great actor and sings pretty good."

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Bruce Springsteen New Jersey Asbury Park Films

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Vasectomy in your future? Here’s what to expect.

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Here's where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand on key issues

Trump Harris preview

Health News

Infant deaths rose after abortion ruling

Infant Deaths Dobbs

Entertainment

Take a peek inside the new Taylor Swift-inspired Airbnb in Atlantic County

taylor swift airbnb absecon

Sixers

Instant observations: Undermanned Sixers drop season opener to red-hot Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sixers Bucks October 2024

Family-Friendly

Light show that promises a 'visit from the stars' comes to Jenkintown

Astra Lumina

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved