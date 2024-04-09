Jeremy Allen White in talks to portray Bruce Springsteen in biopic

An upcoming movie about the Boss has found its studio and its lead.

Jeremy Allen White, the award-winning actor best known for "The Bear," is set to play Bruce Springsteen in a film depicting a pivotal moment in the iconic musician's career. The film will be based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book "Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska."

20th Century Studios beat out A24 in a bid to finance and release the film, according to Deadline. Scott Cooper will write and direct the film. Cooper's filmography includes the 2009 drama "Crazy Heart," which was inspired by real-life country singer Hank Thompson and won its lead actor Jeff Bridges an Oscar.

"Nebraska" is thought to be a turning point in Springsteen's career. Originally intended to be a rock album re-recorded with the E Street Band, it became a minimalist folk album showcasing an emotionally raw tone from Jersey's favorite son. Among the album's tracks are "Atlantic City," "Johnny 99" and "Highway Patrolman."

Springsteen himself, along with his longtime manager Jon Landau, will be directly involved with the film's production, which is expected to begin this fall.

"Warren Zanes' 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music," said Landau in a statement, per Variety. "Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book — we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job."

"I once read that 'Nebraska' is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn’t agree more,” said Cooper. "Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition.

"Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film," Cooper continued.

Along with songs from "Nebraska," the adaptation of "Deliver Me From Nowhere" will feature songs from Springsteen albums "The River" and "Born in the USA."