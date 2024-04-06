Philly's Sapphira Cristál tells her story in the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' semi-final

The Werk Room has gotten eerily emptier.

Four queens remain in "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 16: Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind, Q and Philly's self-proclaimed crown jewel Sapphira Cristál. Though Sapphira won an unprecedented three episodes in a row, she nearly hit a snag getting to the final four.

In last week's episode, the queens had to give matching makeovers to Pit Crew models and turn them into runway-ready drag queens, but Sapphira ran into some design mishaps. At the bottom two for the first time in the season, Sapphira lip-synced for her life against Morphine Love Dion, sending her home.

"This was not a part of my fantasy," Sapphira told the other queens shortly after Morphine's elimination. But Sapphira saw this setback as an opportunity this week.

"I think the queens are living that I finally have shown some vulnerability," said Sapphira in a confessional. "But if these queens think that because I was in the bottom once, it's going to affect me at all, they should know me better by now."

The next day, the top four came into the Werk Room with a newfound energy, despite how less crowded it was. RuPaul then gave the Mini Challenge, which involved the queens putting on an underwater look to lipsync a song with their heads submerged in water. Sapphira won handily, bouncing back from her misfortunes last week.

RuPaul then described the Maxi Challenge, which was somewhat of a continuation from the memoir book cover photoshoot mini challenge from weeks prior. This week, the final four had to write their own memoir, do a photo shoot with photographer Albert Sanchez and record a podcast interview with "Las Culturistas" co-host Matt Rogers.

"I'm going to write a little bit about my family, like my spirituality as well," Sapphira told Nymphia. Sapphira's book ended up with the title "Slue Foot: Embracing All of Me."

She showed up at the photo shoot wearing a snakeskin outfit and donning a 15-feet-long ponytail, and she told RuPaul the book's title, much to RuPaul's delight.

RuPaul was more hands-on in the photoshoot than in any other challenge in the season, giving the queens poses and direction. "To do a photo shoot with the legendary Mother? Come on, now — dream," said Sapphira in a confessional.

With Sapphira, RuPaul was cackling and exchanging jokes, showing off their comedic and creative chemistry. "Me and Mama Ru get along like old friends," said Sapphira.

During the interview with Rogers, Sapphira explained what "slue foot" meant. "So I have hip dysplasia, and my foot slues out to the left wherever I walk, so I kind of walk like a pigeon — like a penguin," Sapphira explained.

Rogers asked Sapphira about the passage in her memoir describing her grandmother, or her "Nona." Asked to describe her in one word, Sapphira simply said, "Loving." Sapphira then relayed her evolving relationship with her Nona, as she eventually came to accept Sapphira's homosexuality.

Sapphira then elaborated on her memoir's subtitle. "I used to get made fun of for the fact that I walked like that." Gaining the nickname "Slue Foot" from RuPaul, Sapphira decided to own the moniker. "I realized that it endeared her toward me. And it made me just embrace not only my slue foot but a lot of things about myself."

"It's so easy to talk to Sapphira," said Rogers to the camera in his own confessional.

On elimination day, the queens prepared their runway looks while sharing what they thought their biggest struggles were. Sapphira immediately went to the previous week in her answer.

"I want to be in the finale so badly," Sapphira said in a confessional. "So get out of the way. It's time for me to go get my crown." They also reminisced about their first impressions to each other, with Plane Jane admitting that Sapphira had an undeniable presence when she first walked into the room.

For the runway category of "Fandango," Sapphira donned a stunning blue dress and a wheel-like hair style. Holding a fan, she then revealed another fan retracting out of her dress.

"This is my final runway," said Sapphira. "And I choose to walk it like an African queen." The outfit included African fabrics and pleated fans. "I am a winner."

The judges praised Sapphira's runway look and her podcast interview. "Sapphira, you got a new fan in me," said guest judge and journalist Ronan Farrow. "The reveal (of the pleated fans) was the single most dramatic moment we got on the runway."

"You have the ability to put people at ease and be very forthright," RuPaul said about Sapphira's interview. The judges continued to commend her honesty, authenticity and defiance.

The ultimate winner of the challenge was Nymphia Wind, but Sapphira was safe in the top two. Q and Plane Jane lipsynced to "Better Be Good to Me" by Tina Turner, and Q — who Sapphira defeated in the very first episode of the season — ended up going home.

With that, the finale is set, with Sapphira joining Nymphia and Plane Jane in the final three.

Next week's episode will be a reunion where the 11 eliminated contestants will compete for a cash prize in a massive lip sync battle.

Then, the finale will determine if Sapphira can finally bring a championship to Philly.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

