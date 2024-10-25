PMA Contemporary Craft Show to host nearly 200 artists from Philly to Italy

Artisans from Philly to Italy will gather next month at the Pennsylvania Convention Center to showcase their creations.

The 48th annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show will be held Nov. 15-17 and feature 195 artists. A preview night for special guests will be Thursday, Nov. 14.

One-of-a-kind jewelry, textiles, statues and more made of fiber, glass, wood, clay and other materials will be for sale.

Among the lineup of artisans are several locals, including Morgan Sims with his neon wall art, pottery maker María Albornoz and ceramic artist Lisa Belsky. The show also has an international program that will bring 24 Italian artists and their jewelry, glass and leatherwork to the convention center floor.

Programming includes a scarf-tying presentation at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, which will demonstrate different ways to style scarves and shawls, and a fashion show called "Find Your Style" with handmade pieces at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

There will also be an exhibition exclusive to this year's show from the nonprofit organization Studio Art Quilt Associates. The booth will display artistic quilts made from cutting-edge techniques from around the country.

General admission tickets cost $20 for one day and $25 for two days; children 12 and under are $5 for one day and $10 for two days. The Nov. 14 preview party is for people who donate between $125 and $10,000, a price that also comes with a gala cocktail buffet and admission to all three days of the show.

The PMA Contemporary Craft Show began in 1977 and is organized by the Women's Committee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a group founded in 1883 to support the museum.

Friday, Nov. 15-Sunday, Nov. 17 (preview night Thursday, Nov. 14)

General admission $20 for one day, $25 for two; children 12 and under are $5 for one day and $10 for two

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia