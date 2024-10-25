More Events:

October 25, 2024

PMA Contemporary Craft Show to host nearly 200 artists from Philly to Italy

The annual event will have jewelry, textiles and statues for sale from Nov. 15-17 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Crafts
PMA Craft Show Kevin Monko/Philly PR Girl

The Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show will feature 195 artisans, including 24 guests from Italy. Above, a photo from the 2023 show.

Artisans from Philly to Italy will gather next month at the Pennsylvania Convention Center to showcase their creations.

The 48th annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show will be held Nov. 15-17 and feature 195 artists. A preview night for special guests will be Thursday, Nov. 14.

MORE: Cosmic light show that promises a 'visit from the stars' comes to Jenkintown

One-of-a-kind jewelry, textiles, statues and more made of fiber, glass, wood, clay and other materials will be for sale.

Among the lineup of artisans are several locals, including Morgan Sims with his neon wall art, pottery maker María Albornoz and ceramic artist Lisa Belsky. The show also has an international program that will bring 24 Italian artists and their jewelry, glass and leatherwork to the convention center floor.

Programming includes a scarf-tying presentation at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, which will demonstrate different ways to style scarves and shawls, and a fashion show called "Find Your Style" with handmade pieces at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

There will also be an exhibition exclusive to this year's show from the nonprofit organization Studio Art Quilt Associates. The booth will display artistic quilts made from cutting-edge techniques from around the country.

General admission tickets cost $20 for one day and $25 for two days; children 12 and under are $5 for one day and $10 for two days. The Nov. 14 preview party is for people who donate between $125 and $10,000, a price that also comes with a gala cocktail buffet and admission to all three days of the show.

The PMA Contemporary Craft Show began in 1977 and is organized by the Women's Committee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a group founded in 1883 to support the museum.

PMA Contemporary Craft Show 2024

Friday, Nov. 15-Sunday, Nov. 17 (preview night Thursday, Nov. 14)
General admission $20 for one day, $25 for two; children 12 and under are $5 for one day and $10 for two
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Crafts Philadelphia Pennsylvania Convention Center

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy
Limited - Ireland Hidden Heartlands

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA GM Leslie Richards to step down amid budget crisis

SEPTA Leslie Richards

Adult Health

What causes nosebleeds? And when should medical attention be sought?

Nosebleed Prevention Causes

Movies

Bruce Springsteen biopic seeks extras for scenes in Asbury Park

Springsteen movie extras

Sixers

Instant observations: Undermanned Sixers drop season opener to red-hot Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sixers Bucks October 2024

Weekend

Halloween fests, bloody marys and the Gritty 5K: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide bloody marys

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved