October 24, 2024

How long you can stand on one leg is a telltale sign of aging

Good balance is needed to prevent falls – the top cause of injury among older adults. And there are ways to improve it.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
The length of time someone can stand on one leg is a good measure of aging, new research from the Mayo Clinic finds.

The length of time a person can stand on one leg is a good measure of aging, according to a study that put older adults through a variety of tests to determine how balance, muscle strength and gait change over time – and at what rate.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic found the ability to stand on one leg, specifically the non-dominant leg, showed the greatest decline with age. Their study put 40 people over age 50 through tests on walking, grip strength, knee strength and balance.  

Testing how long someone can maintain a unipedal stance – standing on one leg – is the "most reliable determinant of aging" compared to tests of strength, gait and other balance measures, the researchers concluded. Men and women showed similar rates of age-related decline in all of the strength, balance and gait tests.

Maintaining balance as people age is important because falls are the leading cause of injuries in people 65 and older, researchers said. 

"Good balance provides the ability to carry out activities of daily living without the fear of falling, and this leads to improved quality of life and healthy aging," researcher Kenton Kaufman, director of the Mayo Clinic's Motion Analysis Laboratory, told CNN.

Balance requires the coordination of the central nervous system, inner ear, eyes, muscles, bones and joints. Being able to stand on one leg for 30 seconds means a person is doing well, Kaufman said.

The video below provides instruction for nine exercises that can help older adults improve their balance.


How to improve balance

Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends the following series of balance exercises. The goal is to master each exercise before moving on to the next. They should be done twice a day, with five repetitions each time. 

For each exercise, begin by standing in a corner or beside a counter so that you can reach out to balance yourself if necessary. 

Feet apart: Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and eyes open. Hold this position for 10 seconds. Keep working on this exercise until you can hold it firmly for 30 seconds, without swaying or reaching for support. 

Feet together: Stand with your feet together and eyes open for 10 seconds, again working up until you can hold it for 30 seconds without swaying or reaching for support. 

One foot: Stand on one foot, with your eyes open and hold it steady for 10 seconds, working up until you can do it for 30 seconds. 

Another fall prevention exercise, recommended by Johns Hopkins, is the sit-to-stand exercise, explained below. 

Sit on a sturdy chair of standard height, ensuring that it won't slide or roll. Your buttocks should be positioned at the front of the seat and your feet should rest comfortably and flat on the ground. Your buttocks are positioned at the front of the seat. Make sure you have a countertop or other support surface in front of you in case you begin to feel unsteady. 

Lean your chest forward so it is over your toes, with your body weight shifted forward. Squeeze your buttocks and stand up. Then slowly sit back down in the same position. Repeat the exercise 10 times, twice a day. 

If needed, place your hands on the seat and push through them to help you stand up. If you experience pain in your knees, back or hips, stop doing the exercise and consult a doctor or physical therapist. 

Courtenay Harris Bond
