How long you can stand on one leg is a telltale sign of aging

October 24, 2024
The length of time a person can stand on one leg is a good measure of aging, according to a study that put older adults through a variety of tests to determine how balance, muscle strength and gait change over time – and at what rate.
Researchers at the Mayo Clinic found the ability to stand on one leg, specifically the non-dominant leg, showed the greatest decline with age. Their study put 40 people over age 50 through tests on walking, grip strength, knee strength and balance.
Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends the following series of balance exercises. The goal is to master each exercise before moving on to the next. They should be done twice a day, with five repetitions each time.
• Feet apart: Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and eyes open. Hold this position for 10 seconds. Keep working on this exercise until you can hold it firmly for 30 seconds, without swaying or reaching for support.
• Feet together: Stand with your feet together and eyes open for 10 seconds, again working up until you can hold it for 30 seconds without swaying or reaching for support.• One foot: Stand on one foot, with your eyes open and hold it steady for 10 seconds, working up until you can do it for 30 seconds.
Another fall prevention exercise, recommended by Johns Hopkins, is the sit-to-stand exercise, explained below.
Sit on a sturdy chair of standard height, ensuring that it won't slide or roll. Your buttocks should be positioned at the front of the seat and your feet should rest comfortably and flat on the ground. Your buttocks are positioned at the front of the seat. Make sure you have a countertop or other support surface in front of you in case you begin to feel unsteady.
Lean your chest forward so it is over your toes, with your body weight shifted forward. Squeeze your buttocks and stand up. Then slowly sit back down in the same position. Repeat the exercise 10 times, twice a day.