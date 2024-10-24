More Events:

October 24, 2024

Halloween fests, bloody marys and the Gritty 5K: Your weekend guide to things to do

The spookiest holiday kicks into high gear in Philly with costume contests, scavenger hunts and pet parades.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide bloody marys Provided image/Aversa PR

Bars across Northern Liberties will host a Halloween-themed bloody mary contest Oct. 26-27. Other holiday events include a scarecrow walk at Morris Arboretum and a costume contest on East Passyunk.

With Halloween falling on a Thursday this year, revelers have two potential weekends to celebrate. But don't be surprised if all the best parties land on the earlier side. Let's face it, there's something a little off about blasting "Monster Mash" in November.

That means this weekend is the prime time to debut your last-minute or carefully constructed costume. Holiday festivals in Chestnut Hill and East Passyunk are the perfect place to do it — unless you're dressing as Gritty. He has his own 5K, where orange outfits are highly encouraged.

You can also get in the Halloween spirit at one of 10 Northern Liberties bars serving extra bloody marys, garnished with eyeballs and skulls. If you're just looking for an off-kilter evening without all the guts and gore, head to Helium for avant-garde comedian Maria Bamford's slate of shows.

Try bloody marys with holiday flair

Thanks to the great bloody mary arms race of the 2010s, you may have sipped a cocktail with an entire burger attached to it. But what about a syringe? Northern Liberties bars are marking Halloween with a themed bloody mary contest. Participating spots will serve their spookiest takes on the brunch cocktail Saturday and Sunday, and patrons can vote for their favorites. Some of the wilder garnishes include skull gummies (at Silk City), a blood bag (at Figo) and a candy eyeball (at North Third).

Run for Gritty gold

If you see a stampede of Grittys running around South Philly this weekend, don't panic. They're not rioting, just racing for charity. The Gritty 5K, which benefits Flyers Charities, is back at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday morning. Runners dressed like the rambunctious mascot will jog a 3.1-mile loop through FDR Park, with dancing, cake-eating and karaoke pit stops along the way. The race starts at 8 a.m.

Take a scarecrow walk or watch a pet parade

While Chestnut Hill will offer Halloween activities Saturday through the actual holiday, its main events are happening Sunday. That afternoon, neighborhood businesses will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters (look for a "Treats Here" sign) and host a scavenger hunt (collect stickers from participating shops to enter a raffle). Morris Arboretum will also welcome visitors to its ongoing Scarecrow Walk, featuring straw figures styled as movie villains, through Oct. 31. Don't forget to catch the costumed pooches marching down Germantown Avenue; the pet parade starts Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

See surrealist comedian Maria Bamford 

Helium Comedy Club is welcoming stand-up Maria Bamford for a four-night run. The comic, known for her Netflix series "Lady Dynamite" and "Bojack Horseman," will bring her candid, experimental brand of humor to the stage Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are still available for her sets.

Enter a costume contest on East Passyunk

Businesses along East Passyunk Avenue will offer costume cues for the commercial corridor's Halloween celebration on Saturday. Contestants hoping to win a cash prize must dress based off a themed window display in a shop of their choosing — Frame Fatale, for instance, is all in on insects. All participants must donate $5 to enter, with the winner claiming half the pool. (The other 50% will go to the East Passyunk Business Improvement District.) Elsewhere along the avenue, visitors can carve pumpkins, go trick-or-treating or shop craft vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Costumes Halloween Gritty Festivals Northern Liberties Cocktails East Passyunk Comedy Races Chestnut Hill

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Vasectomy in your future? Here’s what to expect.

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Woman who recorded Wildwood tram recording sues city for unfair use

Tram Car lawsuit

Health News

Infant deaths rose after abortion ruling

Infant Deaths Dobbs

Arts & Culture

Philly's new portal sculpture goes live at LOVE Park

Portal Sculpture Philadelphia

Sixers

15 predictions for the 2024-25 Sixers season

Maxey 10.22.24

Holiday

East Passyunk celebrating the fall with a 'witch craft crawl' and festival

East Passyunk Halloween

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved