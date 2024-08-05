More Events:

August 05, 2024

Gritty 5K opens registration for October charity run in South Philly

The Flyers mascot's annual event, now in its sixth year, raises money for families affected by cancer.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Gritty 5K 2024 @FlyersCharities/Facebook

The sixth annual Gritty 5K will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Wells Fargo Center and FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

Gritty will again lead the charge in South Philly for the Flyers mascot's annual 5K fundraiser, which benefits families affected by cancer.

Registration is now open for the sixth Gritty 5K on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26. The 3.1-mile run begins and ends at the Wells Fargo Center with a loop of activities set up throughout FDR Park. The event is open to people who want to run, walk or jog through the course.

MORE: Simone Biles and other members of the gold medal-winning U.S. gymnastics team to perform in Philly

Planned events include karaoke, cake-eating and various dancing stations along the way. There's also a contest for the "Best in Fur" award, which recognizes the runner who's decked out in the best in glitter, googly eyes and other costume features celebrating Gritty.

The run includes both an in-person and virtual race. Those who participate in person will get a Flyers ticket to one of six home games this upcoming season, including some who will get tickets to the team's matchup against the Minnesota Wild that afternoon. All runners will also get T-shirts and a finisher's medal. Virtual participants can do their runs anywhere at any time between Oct. 12-27. They will be able to purchase Flyers home game tickets at a discounted rate.

Early bird registration starts at $50 for in-person runners ($40 for those under 12) and $45 for virtual runners. Prices to register will increase as the event approaches.

The event will begin with starting ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. and race time at 8 a.m. Parking at the Wells Fargo Center will be free starting at 6 a.m. in lots A, B or H.

Since the inception of the Gritty 5K, Flyers Charities has raised more than $750,000 to support families in need. The event is held in partnership with Penn Medicine. 

The Flyers teased this year's 5K with a video of Gritty preparing for the run by streaking down a suburban street. He's eventually stopped when former Flyer Scott Hartnell and rookie Matvei Michkov pull up alongside him in a car.


Saturday, Oct. 26
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. | $50 per person
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

