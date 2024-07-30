More Events:

July 30, 2024

Simone Biles and other members of the gold medal-winning U.S. gymnastics team to perform in Philly

Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles also are coming to the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 4 for the Gold Over America tour. So is Stephen Nedoroscik, whose pommel horse routine helped the U.S. men's team win bronze in Paris.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Simone Biles, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles (pictured left to right) are headlining the Gold Over America tour, which arrives at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Oct. 4.

Spectators in Paris had the best seats to watch the U.S. women's gymnastics team claim another Olympic gold medal. But in a few months, Philadelphia will be the place to see Simone Biles, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles flip through the air.

The three Olympians are the top-billed talent in the Gold Over America tour, a gymnastics show coming to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Oct. 4. The two-hour spectacle also features two members of the bronze-winning U.S. men's gymnastic team: Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik, whose pommel horse routine lit up the internet.

MORE: Philly Fringe Festival returns in September with over 300 productions

Gold Over America, which bills itself as a "pop concert-style" event, kicks off in Oceanside, California, in September before traveling east. Tickets to the Philadelphia show start at $50, and go as high as $365 in some sections.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team — comprised of Biles, Carey, Chiles, Hezly Rivera and Suni Lee — took the top prize over Italy in the final competition Tuesday. Their journey was widely considered a comeback after the team's silver medal finish at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Biles, who is now the most decorated American gymnast at the Olympics, dropped out of that competition due to a case of the twisties — a term for the dangerous mental disconnect gymnasts can experience as they move through the air.

The men's team, meanwhile, took home its first medal since 2008Nedoroscik became a bit of a breakout star after his pommel horse performance, which clinched the team's bronze win. The bespectacled Penn State alum, who wears glasses to treat a case of strabismus, has since earned comparisons to Superman's alter ego Clark Kent.

Gold Over America Tour

Friday, Oct. 4 | 7:30 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

