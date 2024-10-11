Sewing instructors give tips on how to make your own Halloween costume

There's a special pride that comes with skipping the Spirit Halloween line and creating your own costume. But the prospect of making an outfit can be intimidating, especially if you're hoping to turn around a from-scratch Beetlejuice costume in two weeks.

Crafters of all skill levels can construct great ensembles in time for Oct. 31, according to two sewing pros. They just need to set themselves up for success. Emily Coleman, the studio director for Butcher's Sew Shop, and Cat Walshak, the owner of Sew + Sew, shared their best tips on attempting a DIY Halloween costume. They drew on their ample experience teaching newbies how to sew, plus a few trials and errors from their own holiday histories. Here's what they had to say:

Rein it in

Coleman and Walshak both believe ambition is the enemy of sewers making their first costumes. Picking a simple design with a few pieces and minimal detailing will help prevent an 11th-hour meltdown.

If the sewing machine is too much for your first attempt, consider embellishing a thrift store find with a needle and thread or a glue gun.

Plan your piece out

Constructing a garment takes time, especially if you're still learning the basics. Coleman says having a "single image in mind" and a sketch makes it easier to assemble the right materials.

Also give yourself plenty of time for mistakes, adjustments and the general learning curve.

"Just assume it's going to take three hours longer than you think it's going to take," Walshak said.

Pick a pattern

Between the internet and brick-and-mortar shops, crafters have many places to shop for sewing patterns. Walshak recommends the "OG" designs from brands like Simplicity and Butterick, both available at fabric stores like Joann. Cosplay sites, she says, are also a "huge resource."

Coleman says that community has great, specific patterns on Etsy. Sites like Mood Fabrics offer free designs for simple tops and trousers, she added.

Save on fabric

Philly's Fabric Row, on South 4th Street between Catharine and Bainbridge streets, still sells heaps of textiles. But as Walshak surmised, "There's a lot to be said for finding stuff around your house and shopping from your own wardrobe."

She remembers painting a piece of cardboard and gluing it to fabric one year to dress as No-Face, the mysterious character from "Spirited Away." All she had to do was wear black clothes under the cloak, and borrow a pair of black gloves from her roommate, to complete the look.

Coleman recommends scouring secondhand stores for large tablecloths to tear and remix into new costumes.

Remember you'll have to pee

Making an outfit that's easy to remove is pretty important. Just ask Coleman, who cautions crafters to learn from her mistakes.

"One of my first costumes was a mummy and I just wrapped myself up," she said. "Regrettably, I didn't think about the inevitability of me having to go to the bathroom. I had to completely unwrap myself."

Having a core layer with removable pieces can help account for situations like these — and the fickle fall weather.

