September 25, 2024

October's comedy shows include John Mulaney in Atlantic City and Larry David at the Met

Also, Philly native Todd Glass returns to Next in Line Comedy and TV star Maria Bamford has three shows at Helium Comedy Club.

Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney will perform a new hour of stand-up at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Oct. 11. Above, Mulaney presents at the Academy Awards in 2024.

October's lineup of comedy shows in the Philly region starts strong with award-winning comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney.

Mulaney will be at the Event Center of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on Oct. 11 to perform a new hour of stand-up comedy. The comedian has released four stand-up specials on Netflix, most recently "Baby J" in 2023, which centers on his addiction, rehabilitation and recovery. 

Earlier this year, he released a talk show on Netflix titled "John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A." The unconventional comedy series featured Bucks County native Richard Kind as his sidekick and was chock-full of absurdist humor.

Tickets for Mulaney's show range between $122 and $337.75.

Here are more comedy shows taking place in October. (Tickets were available for the performances listed below at the time this article was published):

From the small screen to the big stage

Coming off 12 seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," writer and actor Larry David is making a tour stop at the Met Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

"A Conversation with Larry David" is just what it sounds like, with the legendary comedian speaking candidly about his time on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Seinfeld" and other ventures. In his typical self-deprecating manner, David said in an Instagram video that the show is "really nothing," calling it "a total waste of your time."

Tickets for David's show start at $289, with VIP packages going up to $566.

Where do I know you from?

"Lady Dynamite" star Maria Bamford will be at Helium Comedy Club, at 2031 Sansom St., for four nights from Oct. 24-27.

Bamford is best known for her experimental and surreal sense of humor, which mainly centers around mental illness. Along with leading her semi-autobiographical show "Lady Dynamite" on Netflix, she has also appeared on "Arrested Development," "BoJack Horseman" and "Fresh Off the Boat."

General admission tickets for Bamford's show are $32, and $42 for reserved seats. 

'SNL' alumni event

Emmy-nominated writer and director Julio Torres is performing at Helium Comedy Club for two shows as part of his "Color Theories" tour on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The former "Saturday Night Live" writer, best known for writing the famous "Papyrus" sketch starring Ryan Gosling, released his first feature film "Problemista" earlier this year. There are few details about his "Color Theories" show, but Torres has utilized props and surrealism in his previous acts.

Tickets for his 8:15 p.m. show are sold out; General admission ticket for the 6 p.m. performance are $32.

Homecoming show

Philly comic Todd Glass returns for a show at Next In Line Comedy, at 1025 Hamilton St., for five shows between Oct. 3-6.

Glass was a voice actor in the animated Max series "Ten Year Old Tom." He's appeared on multiple late-night talk shows, and he has a Netflix special titled "Act Happy." His stand-up show at Next In Line is called "A Ridiculously Intimate Evening with Todd Glass."

Tickets for the show are $30-$35.

Other October comedy shows

Kanan Gill; Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. at Punch Line Philly: The Indian comic is bringing his "What Is This?" world tour to Philly, discussing existential topics with levity.

Funhouse; Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m. at Notsolatin: The DIY comedy show returns with host Lauren Ellis, special guest host Claire Gill and comedians Pete Steele, Michael Beavers, Ben Staab, Maggie Olmsted and Tej Khanna.

Lady Laughs Philly; Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m. at Full Circle YXW: The woman and queer comic-led line-up includes Poundcake, Peggy O'Leary, Madinah Wilson-Anton, Kaelin Clements, Ebony Moore and Jamie Pappas.

