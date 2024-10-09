More Events:

Chestnut Hill adds scavenger hunt with 18 businesses to its annual Halloween festivities

Many of the main events will be Sunday, Oct. 27, including a pet parade and trick-or-treating at participating stores.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Chestnut Hill Halloween Provided Image/En Route Marketing

Chestnut Hill will transform into Halloweentown from Oct. 26-31. A pet parade, scavenger hunt and trick-or-treating will be Sunday, Oct. 27.

Chestnut Hill's fall festival will return at the end of the month, and this year 18 businesses will be participating in a scavenger hunt through the historic village.

There will also be some staples of the neighborhood's annual Halloween on the Hill — which will run from Saturday, Oct. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 31 — including the scarecrow showcase and pet parade.

MORE: Animals will feast on pumpkins during three weekends in October for the annual Boo at the Zoo

Many of the main events will be Sunday, Oct. 27, with the inaugural scavenger hunt beginning at noon. Participants must collect stickers from the stores by 4:30 p.m. and turn them in at a dropoff location to enter a raffle for four gift certificate. Registration is required, with a max of four people per group, and children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult.

On the same day, Chestnut Hill Community Association will host a pet parade from 12:30-1 p.m., starting at the top of Germantown Avenue and ending at Buckley Park. 

Then, there will be trick-or-treating from 1-3 p.m. Businesses along Germantown Avenue and Bethlehem Pike that are displaying a "Treats Here" poster will hand out candy and other goodies.

At the Morris Arboretum (or "ArBOOretum") & Gardens, visitors can admire entries of the 17th annual Scarecrow Walk, which features straw mannequins portraying fictional villains like Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty" and Lord Farquaad from "Shrek." 

The scarecrows are on display now until Oct. 31, and guests have until Oct. 17 to vote for their favorite at the Welcome Center. The designers of the top three will receive cash prizes.

Chestnut Hill Halloween on the Hill

Saturday, Oct. 26-Thursday, Oct. 31

Scavenger Hunt
Sunday, Oct. 27 | 12-4 p.m.
various Chestnut Hill businesses

Halloween Pet Parade
Sunday, Oct. 27 | 12:30-1 p.m.
Germantown Avenue to Buckley Park

Trick-or-Treating 
Sunday, Oct. 27 | 1-3 p.m.
Germantown Avenue and Bethlehem Pike
