Espresso Martini Crawl returning to Northern Liberties

Espresso martini fans will have plenty of reasons to spend a Saturday in Northern Liberties next month.

The neighborhood’s Espresso Martini Bar Crawl returns March 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing drink specials and coffee-inspired offerings to more than 20 bars, restaurants and small businesses. The event is free to attend, with guests paying as they go at each stop.

Participating spots include Amina, Bar1010, Cantina Dos Segundos, Jerry’s Bar, North Bowl, Ortlieb’s, Silk City, Standard Tap, Urban Village Brewing Co. and Yards Brewing, along with additional locations throughout the neighborhood.

Many venues plan to feature limited-time espresso martini variations created for the crawl, while others will highlight signature versions already on their menus. Guests can also vote for their favorite drinks during the event, with winners recognized in categories such as best classic and most creative.

Several retailers will join the crawl with themed offerings, including espresso martini-inspired ice cream at Milk Jawn and coffee-flavored baked goods at Madison K Cookies.

The event coincides with National Espresso Martini Day weekend and arrives just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.