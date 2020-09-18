Families can go trick-or-treating at the Franklin Institute on Halloween weekend

Families can get dressed up in their Halloween costumes to go trick-or-treating inside the Franklin Institute on Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1.

There will be different faux doors in front of the museum's iconic exhibits with costumed staff members behind giving out treats.

But that's not all the Franklin Institute has planned for Halloween weekend. There will be "scare" shows featuring smoke-filled bubbles created with liquid nitrogen, visits with creepy crawlers, and heart and eye dissections.

Plus, the museum will play spooky music to get everyone into the holiday spirit.



All of the Halloween fun is included with general museum admission. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Visitors must wear masks and no-touch temperature checks are required for staff and visitors. More information on the museum's new health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 can be found online.

Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Included with general admission tickets

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

