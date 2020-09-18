More Events:

September 18, 2020

Families can go trick-or-treating at the Franklin Institute on Halloween weekend

Costumes are encouraged at the museum's Franklin Fright

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Franklin Institute
Halloween at the Franklin Institute Photo by Matheus Bertelli/from Pexels

Franklin Fright Weekend at the Franklin Institute will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1.

Families can get dressed up in their Halloween costumes to go trick-or-treating inside the Franklin Institute on Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1.

There will be different faux doors in front of the museum's iconic exhibits with costumed staff members behind giving out treats.

RELATED: Eastern State Penitentiary offering nighttime tours this fall

But that's not all the Franklin Institute has planned for Halloween weekend. There will be "scare" shows featuring smoke-filled bubbles created with liquid nitrogen, visits with creepy crawlers, and heart and eye dissections.

Plus, the museum will play spooky music to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

All of the Halloween fun is included with general museum admission. Tickets must be purchased in advance

Visitors must wear masks and no-touch temperature checks are required for staff and visitors. More information on the museum's new health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 can be found online.

Franklin Fright Weekend

Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Included with general admission tickets
Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

