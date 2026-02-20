More Health:

February 20, 2026

Intermittent fasting is unlikely to cause greater weight loss than traditional dieting, study finds

The fad has been touted by social media influencers, but research on its long-term effects have been limited.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Weight Loss
Intermittent fasting weight loss Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Intermittent fasting is unlikely to cause greater weight loss than traditional dieting methods or typical consumption habits, new research shows.

Intermittent fasting might not have the weight-loss benefits touted by many on social media, a new study finds. 

The trendy diet focuses on when people are eating, not what they consume or how much. Some intermittent fasters only eat during an eight-hour span each day and fast for the other 16 hours. Others eat normally for five days of the week and then fast for two. 

MORE: GLP-1 drugs are great weight-loss tools. But they work best with lifestyle changes, experts say

The idea is that the body exhausts the calories consumed through food and then relies on fat stores, reducing weight through a process called metabolic switching. But a new research review from Argentina found that intermittent fasting is unlikely to lead to greater weight loss than following traditional dieting advise or not dieting. 

"Intermittent fasting just doesn't seem to work for overweight or obese adults trying to lose weight," Luis Garegnani, lead author of the review, said in a news release

The study examined data from 22 clinical trials worldwide involving nearly 2,000 adults. Those trials studied various types of intermittent fasting. In some trials, adults fasted for certain times of the day. In others, they fasted for days at a time. 

Intermittent fasting has not been well studied, with little research on its long-term effects. Studies tend to have small sample sizes and inconsistent reporting, making it hard to draw conclusions, the scientists behind the research review said. Their review also was limited by a focus on white adults in affluent countries. 

"With the current evidence available, it's hard to make a general recommendation," said Eva Madrid, a senior author of the research review. "Doctors will need to take a case-by-case approach when advising an overweight adult on losing weight."

Previous studies have found potential benefits for intermittent fasting beyond weight loss, including improvements in cognitive function and helping manage type 2 diabetes. However, it has also been linked to heart issues and disordered eating

The findings of the research review support a 2023 report from the American Heart Association, which found that eating fewer large meals was more effective than adjusting the time of day that food is consumed. However, a 2025 study found that people who fasted for three nonconsecutive days each week lost slightly more weight compared to those who ate less all seven days of the week. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Weight Loss Philadelphia Studies Diets intermittent fasting Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

family enjoying in conversation while eating breakfast together at dining table

How busy families can stay healthy throughout the school year
Medium-9-Richard-Snyder_484-2_Final_Flat.jpg

IBX’s commitment to getting health care right

Just In

Must Read

Obituaries

Isaiah Zagar, who covered South Philly in murals, dies at 86

Isaiah Zagar dies

Opinion

UHC decision puts patients at risk

Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

Health News

Philly's new air quality monitors are measuring pollution in every neighborhood

Air Quality Monitor

Entertainment

How curler Taylor Anderson-Heide went from Delco to the Olympics

Taylor Anderson Curling

Food & Drink

Espresso Martini Crawl returning to Northern Liberties

Espresso Martini Crawl

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: All-Star recap; what needs to change after return from break?

Maxey Edgecombe 2.14.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved