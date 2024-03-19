More Health:

March 19, 2024

Intermittent fasting may be risky for your heart, new research suggests

People who restrict their food intake to certain parts of the day are more likely to die of cardiovascular disease, a study finds.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Diets
Intermittent Fasting Heart Disease Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Intermittent fasting may increase the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, according to new research.

Intermittent fasting diets – which restrict eating to certain parts of the day and have been touted by Jennifer Anniston, Kourtney Kardashian and other celebrities – have become a popular way to lose weight in recent years. 

Some people follow the 5:2 diet, which calls for normal eating five days a week and restricting calories to 500-600 per day the other two. For the 8:16 diet, people restrict their eating to eight hours of the day and fast the remaining 16. One study even showed that intermittent fasting may be associated with longevity, acuity and leanness.

MOREWearing a sports bra that's too tight may impact your workout, study finds

But new research indicates that the 8:16 diet is actually detrimental to health, linking the eight-hour restricted eating time to higher risks of cardiovascular deaths.

The results from an analysis of more than 20,000 adults, presented at the American Heart Association's scientific session in Chicago, revealed that those who restricted their eating to eight hours a day had a 91% higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease compared to those who ate across 12-16 hours per day.

The preliminary research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in an academic journal, also showed that people with heart disease or cancer who followed 8:16 intermittent fasting had an increased risk of cardiovascular death and that limiting eating to less than eight hours a day did not lead to a longer life.

"We were surprised to find that people who followed an 8-hour, time-restricted eating schedule were more likely to die from cardiovascular disease," said senior study author Victor Wenze Zhong, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China. "Even though this type of diet has been popular due to its potential short-term benefits, our research clearly shows that, compared with a typical eating time range of 12-16 hours per day, a shorter eating duration was not associated with living longer."

Further findings indicated that:

• Among people with existing cardiovascular disease, an eating duration of no less than 8 hours per day – but less than 10 – also was associated with a 66% higher risk of death from heart disease or stroke.

• Time-restricted eating did not reduce the overall risk of death from any cause.

• An eating duration of more than 16 hours per day was associated with a lower risk of cancer mortality among people with cancer.

For the study, researchers reviewed information about the dietary patterns of participants in annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys between from 2003 to 2018.

Researchers compared data from the surveys to information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Death Index database about people who died in the United States from 2003 through 2019.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Diets Philadelphia Heart Disease Research Heart Health Cardiovascular Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Gene Waddy

Supplier diversity is a key ingredient to business success
Purchased - Couple Walking Dog Along Suburban Street

How to reduce your risk of cancer

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Sections of Rittenhouse Square will close for a multi-year lawn restoration project
031824_Rittenhouse_Square_grass.max-800x600.jpg

Personal Finance

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Adult Health

Wearing a sports bra that's too tight may impact your workout, study finds
sports bra health study

TV

Joey Graziadei faces eliminated 'Bachelor' contestants
Bachelor Joey Graziadei women tell all

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Festivals

World Oddities Expo to bring 'peculiar paradise' to Philly next month
World Oddities Expo

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved