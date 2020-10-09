The Commons, a 'virtual food hall,' to debut in Philadelphia

New options for delivery and takeout are coming to Philadelphia. The Commons, described as a "virtual food hall," will be a collection of ghost kitchens operating out of The Post and Walnut Street Café in University City.

The Post's menu of bar snacks will be available, as well as dishes from new concepts.

There's Agea, inspired by the Aegean Islands, serving Meditteranean cuisine; Philadelphia Wing Shop, offering a range of wing flavors, from mango habanero to sweet chili; and Ghost Chicken, whose speciality is roast chicken.

Sunset Social, located on the roof of Cira Green above The Post and Walnut Street Café, also is included in The Commons launch. A Philly cheesesteak burger and loaded hot dog are two of their menu items.

The Commons will open Tuesday, Oct. 13, offering takeout, delivery and both outdoor and indoor dining. The Post's beer hall will be used for seating. There are floor-to-ceiling garage doors and awning-covered tables.

Guests dining in or ordering pickup can order from the multiple concepts within The Commons all on one tab. Also, there will be a 5% discount on pickup orders. And through Nov. 3, when you pick up an order you'll get free stamps in support of the United States Postal Service. A post office is located nearby The Post and was part of its name inspiration.

The virtual food hall idea was thought up by Fine-Drawn Hospitality "to test consumer appetites in this new climate, literally and figuratively," according to a press release.

Concepts that succeed could become permanent and may even score their own brick-and-mortar locations.

The Commons' hours of operation will be Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m.