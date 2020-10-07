More Events:

October 07, 2020

Dine, shop on East Passyunk Avenue during Harvest Celebration

The 10-day event will highlight neighborhood businesses

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Fall
Cantina Los Caballitos in East Passyunk J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

Restaurants and bars along East Passyunk Avenue, including Cantina Los Caballitos, will serve dishes and drinks inspired by fall.

A 10-day celebration of South Philly's restaurants and shops will take place this October.

Harvest Celebration, created by the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, will run from Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 25.

Restaurants and bars along East Passyunk Avenue will serve dishes and drinks inspired by fall, and stores also will offer seasonal goods.

Below are some of the Harvest Celebration specials that will be available. The pumpkin chai margaritas sound especially delicious.

• Bing Bing Dim Sum – caramel pork shank
• Cantina Los Caballitos – squash blossom quesadillas, and pumpkin chai, pomegranate and spiced pear margaritas 
• Essen Bakery – homemade Oreo cookies and spooky Halloween black and white cookies 
• Flannel – mesquite pork ribs, Memphis brisket and blackberry-lavender tea lemonade 
• Noir – smokey harvest margarita with tequila, apple cider, lime triple sec and maple syrup
• River Twice – Whitesbog cranberry mule with vodka, house-made cranberry juice and lime, topped with ginger beer
• Amelie's Bark Shop – treats and dress-up items for pets, including limited-edition bandanas and mystery boxes
• A Novel Idea – Halloween-themed book bundles at a discount
• A Star Is Born – fall children's apparel and free fall-themed kids craft to take home with purchase

The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is encouraging those who dine and shop during the Harvest Celebration to take photos for Instagram and use #PassyunkHarvest. One randomly selected Instagram post from between Oct. 16 and Oct. 25 will win the account's owner $100 in of gift cards.

