October 07, 2020

Bake sale benefiting voting registration nonprofit taking place in University City

All proceeds from cocktails and desserts will go to Vote.org

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fundraisers Voting
Register to vote and learn more about the process, while enjoying drinks and baked goods at Sunset Social on Oct. 16. Food and drink will be pay-as-you-go with 100% of proceeds donated.

Branden McRill of Fine-Drawn Hospitality (Walnut Street Café, The Post, Sunset Social) is partnering with Jordan Salcito, founder of canned wine brand RAMONA, to host a voter registration sign up and bake sale benefitting the nonprofit Vote.org.

Both will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the rooftop venue Sunset Social in University City.

Guests can register to vote and learn more about the process, while enjoying the fall weather, skyline views, drinks and baked goods.

Complimentary cans of RAMONA's wine spritzes will be handed out while supplies last, and cocktails and individually wrapped desserts will be for sale with all proceeds going to Vote.org.

Tova du Plessis of Essen Bakery, Alexander Roman of High Street Philly, Jack Peterson of Fine-Drawn Hospitality and Khoran Horn of Stripp'd Juice and Eat BLVCK will be providing the treats.

"We are fortunate to have a space that enables us to safely host such important initiatives for our community, especially during this pivotal time in America’s history," McRill said. "Voting options should be accessible to everyone and we’re grateful to have a forum to spread awareness and share information."

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, check out PhillyVoice's comprehensive guide. There's one for voting in New Jersey, too.

Also, poll workers are needed for Election Day. If you sign up to be one through Fuel the Polls, you'll get a free meal.

Bake Sale for Vote.org

Friday, Oct. 16
3 to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Sunset Social
129 S. 30th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

