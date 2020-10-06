More Events:

October 06, 2020

Nearly 100 films to be screened during 11-day Philadelphia Film Festival

The titles will be available to watch online and at the drive-in at the Navy Yard

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Film Society has revealed the lineup for the 29th Philadelphia Film Festival. 'Nomandland' starring Frances McDormand and 'Ammonite' starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan are two of the biggest movies.

The  29th Philadelphia Film Festival will take place Friday, Oct. 23, through Monday, Nov. 2.

The 2020 lineup includes more than 90 films. There will be at-home screenings available through the festival's digital streaming platform, along with screenings at the drive-in theater at the Navy Yard.

The new selections were curated by the Philadelphia Film Society's team from prestigious film festivals around the world. Two titles included that are already stirring up buzz are "Nomandland" starring Frances McDormand and "Ammonite" starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

Both are considered "centerpiece" films of the upcoming festival and will be screened at the Navy Yard. The price is $50 per car, or $45 per car for PFS members, with limited tickets available. Another option is to purchase the Spotlight All Access Badge or the Premiere All Access Badge, which include the centerpiece screenings in the total price.

There also will be free screenings at the drive-in. Look for films under the category PFS on Us to reserve a free ticket. Films include "40 Years a Prisoner," "Black bear," "Bulletproof," "Enemies of the State," "Harley," "La Leyenda Negra," "MLK/FBI," "No Ordinary Man" and "PG (Psycho Goreman)."

Individual tickets to the titles available on the the festival's digital streaming platform will be $15, or $10 for PFS members. There are 69 films and four short film programs. The Streaming Pass, $200, provides access to all of the films and filmmaker discussions available.

Individual tickets go on sale for members on Saturday, Oct. 10, and to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The badges are currently available to purchase.

29th Philadelphia Film Festival

Friday, Oct. 23, through Monday, Nov. 2
$10-$600
Online and at the Navy Yard

