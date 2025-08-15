More Culture:

August 15, 2025

John's Water Ice is giving away 200 free gelatis ahead of Linkin' Park concert this weekend

The first 100 customers Friday and Saturday get a comped treat, courtesy of the band.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
John's Water Ice Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The flagship John's Water Ice at Seventh and Christian streets will give out 200 free gelatis Friday and Saturday.

Patrons of John's Water Ice this weekend could score a free treat — and they have Linkin' Park to thank.

The flagship shop on Seventh and Christian streets is giving away 100 gelatis on a first come, first served basis Friday and Saturday. The free water ice-soft serve combo will be limited to one per customer. According to the company's Instagram page, the freebies are compliments of Linkin' Park. The rock band's tour stops at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, formerly known as Wells Fargo Center, on Saturday night.

MORE: Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. to throw pickle party for single-batch sour ale

John's Water Ice also will offer a special on raspberry water ice, in a nod to the deep pink hues on Linkin' Park's latest album cover. The band dropped "From Zero," its eighth studio release and first since 2017's "One More Light," last November.

While the free gelatis will be limited to a lucky few, the raspberry flavor will be available all weekend.

