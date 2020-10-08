Evil Genius and Miller High Life team up to create 'mimosa of beers'

Philly's Evil Genius Beer Co. is best-known for its pop culture-inspired beer names and bold flavors. Miller High Life is best-known for its slogan, "Champagne of Beers."

When you combine the two, you get the new "mimosa of beers," an orange and mango IPA named Brunch So Hard.

The collaborative brew will be available for a limited time in stores throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey starting on Monday, Oct. 12. Four-packs of 16-ounce Brunch So Hard cans also will be available at the Evil Genius tap room in Fishtown for $10.99 each.

"Both Miller High Life and Evil Genius focus on nostalgia and good vibes," said Trevor Hayward, Evil Genius co-founder. "We had so much in common when we sat down and really discussed how this collaboration would work. Both teams just clicked, and we knew that we could create a beer that paid homage to both brands equally."

Miller High Life also has created collaboration brews with Chicago's Off Color Brewing and Terrapin Beer Co. in Athens, Georgia. Evil Genius has had partnerships with Jameson Irish Whiskey and the convenience store chain Sheetz.