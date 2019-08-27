More Culture:

August 27, 2019

Evil Genius creates beer using Sheetz blueberry muffins

Project Brewberry Muffinz will only be available for a limited time

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
In the Wawa versus Sheetz debate, all of us in Philly know there's no real competition. 

But thanks to Philly's Evil Genius Beer Company, there's now a reason to seek out a Sheetz in Pennsylvania. The Altoona-based convenience store chain has partnered with the brewery to create a limited-edition craft beer.

The new light-bodied blonde ale is infused with Sheetz blueberry muffins.

Only available for a short time, the Project Brewberry Muffinz beer can be purchased at 99 Sheetz stores across the state starting Thursday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. You can find a list of all the locations selling the beer here.

A four-pack of cans will cost $7.99, and Project Brewberry Muffinz will not be restocked once it is sold out. 

Sinead Cummings
