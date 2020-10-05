More Events:

October 05, 2020

Candlelight tours of Fort Mifflin offered through Halloween

Explore the historic site after hours to look for ghosts

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Tours
Fort Mifflin ghost tour Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Experience Fort Mifflin after hours on a walking tour through the site. Private tours for large groups also are offered. Fort Mifflin is located on the Delaware River, near the Philadelphia International Airport.

The historical landmark Fort Mifflin in Philadelphia is inviting those brave enough to explore the grounds at nighttime on a candlelight tour to look for spirits from the past.

"No decorations. No hype. Just, you, a few candles, and REAL ghosts!," states the event.

RELATED: Twilight tours at Betsy Ross House include chilling true stories from Philly's past | Boo at the Zoo is back at Elmwood Park Zoo on weekends this October

Carroll - Fort MifflinThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The historical marker for Fort Mifflin near the Philadelphia International Airport.

Some people consider Fort Mifflin a haunted site in Pennsylvania, along with Eastern State Penitentiary and Gettysburg.

It was the site of a battle during the Revolutionary War and some believe the spirits of those who died there have never left.

The candlelight walking tour will be offered on select dates through Saturday, Oct. 31, with costumes encouraged on Halloween weekend. Tours depart approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 7 p.m. and last approximately one hour. 

Those interested must purchase timed tickets in advance. The price is $20 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and younger.

Also, new for 2020, groups of 15 to 25 people can request a private candlelight tour that includes an hour and a half in the Soldiers Barracks. Guests can bring their own drinks for the private party.

The price is $25 per person. It's available Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings in October. Call (215) 685-4167 to schedule.

Candlelight Ghost Tour

Oct. 9, 16, 17, 23, 30 and 31
Fort Mifflin
6400 Hog Island Road, Philadelphia, PA 19153

Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Halloween Tours Philadelphia Fort Mifflin Haunted Attractions Ghosts

