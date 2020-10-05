Candlelight tours of Fort Mifflin offered through Halloween

The historical landmark Fort Mifflin in Philadelphia is inviting those brave enough to explore the grounds at nighttime on a candlelight tour to look for spirits from the past.

"No decorations. No hype. Just, you, a few candles, and REAL ghosts!," states the event.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The historical marker for Fort Mifflin near the Philadelphia International Airport.

It was the site of a battle during the Revolutionary War and some believe the spirits of those who died there have never left.



The candlelight walking tour will be offered on select dates through Saturday, Oct. 31, with costumes encouraged on Halloween weekend. Tours depart approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 7 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

Those interested must purchase timed tickets in advance. The price is $20 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and younger.

Also, new for 2020, groups of 15 to 25 people can request a private candlelight tour that includes an hour and a half in the Soldiers Barracks. Guests can bring their own drinks for the private party.

The price is $25 per person. It's available Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings in October. Call (215) 685-4167 to schedule.

Oct. 9, 16, 17, 23, 30 and 31

Fort Mifflin

6400 Hog Island Road, Philadelphia, PA 19153

