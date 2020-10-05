More Events:

October 05, 2020

Boo at the Zoo is back at Elmwood Park Zoo on weekends this October

Halloween costumes are encouraged at the Montgomery County attraction

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Family-Friendly
Get dressed up in your Halloween costume to go trick-or-treating at the Elmwood Park Zoo on Saturdays and Sundays in October.

Families are invited to Elmwood Park Zoo this October to go trick-or-treating, while also visiting the Montgomery County attraction's many animals.

Treat and activity stations will be located throughout the zoo.

Boo at the Zoo will take place on weekends from Oct. 10 through Nov. 1, from noon to 3 p.m. The fun is included with general zoo admission, which is $12.95.

Both children and adults are invited to dress up in Halloween costumes, and can join in the costume contest and parade. There will be animal meet-and-greet opportunities, as well.

Traditional trick-or-treating this October is not recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to COVID-19, but by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, there are ways to make outdoor Halloween activities safer.

Details on the Elmwood Park Zoo's COVID-19 health and safety protocols are available online.

Boo at the Zoo

Weekends from Saturday, Oct. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 1
Noon to 3 p.m. | $12.95 per person
Elmwood Park Zoo
1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA 19401

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

