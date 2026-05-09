Mailbag: What Eagles players aside from A.J. Brown and Tanner McKee are trade bait?

With the 2026 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, let's do an Eagles mailbag post or three to handle all your questions. As always, thank you for doing half the work for me. Part I here.

Question from @Sassysachin: Apart from A.J. Brown, which current Eagles could be part of a potential trade?

How about if we amend the above question to, "Apart from A.J. Brown and Tanner McKee, which current Eagles could be part of a potential trade?" Cool? Cool. 🤝

Previously we had Sydney Brown as a trade candidate, and, well, he got traded. Boom. I'll name three players who make some level of sense to be dealt. Of course, none of the guys are going to merit a big return:

• CB Kelee Ringo: A couple of former big Eagles corners in Rasul Douglas and Josh Jobe went on to have success with other teams. Perhaps a scheme that better hides Ringo's limitations would be a better fit? He's big and fast and he's at least a good gunner on the punt coverage team. He'll be on NFL rosters for years, even if he never becomes a good corner.

• QB Andy Dalton: The Eagles have four quarterbacks. If they're certain that McKee isn't going anywhere, then trading Dalton would make sense. Taking a quick look at all the quarterback situations around the league Dalton is better than the QB2s for contenders like the Bills, Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Bears.



• TE Grant Calcaterra: Remember when the Eagles traded Harrison Bryant last training camp? I could see them dealing Calcaterra from some player who isn't going to make another team's roster. He's certainly expendable with Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, and intriguing UDFA Dae'Quan Wright on the roster.

Question from @krukforprez: Is CB depth a source of concern at all? Steep drop off after the starting 3.

I have “Where the Eagles deep and not so deep” articles scheduled for next week, so we’ll get into depth, in more, you know, depth.

I think they’re in good shape at corner. Quinyon Mitchell / Cooper DeJean / Riq Woolen might be the best corner trio in the NFL. Michael Carter is a very good backup slot, and Jonathan Jones has played in 152 NFL games, with 80 starts.

Beyond those guys, most Eagles fans are probably just done with Ringo, which is understandable. However, he is still only 23 years old, younger than some guys that just got drafted a couple weeks ago. The Eagles can keep him around for another year as a special teamer, and see if the light will come on for him. Some kind of major leap is perhaps unlikely, but it costs the Eagles very little to give him one more year to find out as the CB6. And if they're just done with him like a chunk of the fan base is, he should still have some trade value (as in, he wouldn't be untradeable).

Question from @mcavalier: With the off-season mostly complete, I’d be interested in your take on how the Eagles now match up against the NFC East teams on offense and defense.

All three of the Eagles' divisional rivals sucked defending the run last year:

NFC East run D Rush yards allowed per game NFL rank Cowboys 125.5 23 Commanders 141.5 30 Giants 143.5 31



The Cowboys traded for Quinnen Williams at the deadline last year, so they'll have a full season of him in 2026. They'll also get DeMarvion Overshown back from injury, which will help, as will the selection of Caleb Downs in the first round, in my opinion. So, they should be better against the run.

The Commanders drafted Sonny Styles in the first round, which might take Frankie Luvu off the field on early downs. That'll help against the run to some degree, but they also moved on from Bobby Wagner, who had become a liability against the pass, but was still a very good run defender. That's a net loss against the run, in my opinion.

And then the Giants' roster got significantly worse against the run after they traded Dexter Lawrence.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, their run game fell off a cliff in 2025, and they couldn't really take advantage of their divisional foes' run game deficiencies the same way they did in 2024. That opportunity should still be there in 2026 though.

On the other side of the ball, I think one big change from 2025 to 2026 is how the Eagles should be better equipped to defend the Cowboys' offense. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combined for 23 catches for 361 yards and a TD in two games against the Eagles last year. The Eagles upgraded their third CB spot significantly, in my opinion, by swapping out Adoree' Jackson for Riq Woolen. But also, I believe the Eagles' pass rush should be improved in 2026, assuming everyone is healthy.

Question from @footba11joe (via Bluesky): Would the Eagles have been better off with Jonathan Greenard, or Dani Dennis-Dutton, a 3rd round pick next year, and Moro Ojomo re-signed for 4 years/$100 million?

So, I do understand the question, but ultimately, they would still have a pretty obvious need on the edge, and would still be looking to trade for a pass rusher. I don't think they would go into the season with Dennis-Sutton and Arnold Ebiketie as their third and fourth edges (in whatever order you prefer). Whoever they would trade for instead would likely still cost a lot of draft and financial resources. In other words, I don't think it's a true either-or scenario.

I do think the Eagles gave up a lot to get Greenard, so we can probably just agree there. (I also think Greenard could be a be a very good player for them.)

Question from @plzgetreal: If the Eagles' offense is extremely successful under Sean Mannion and he gets HC interviews elsewhere, what are the chances Nick Sirianni is fired and Mannion is promoted to HC?

If the Eagles' offense is "extremely successful," then presumably the Eagles' season as a whole will be as well, and feelings toward Sirianni will be a lot more positive than they are presently.

If you were to ask what scenario I could see a Mannion promotion coupled with a Sirianni firing, it might be if the offense hums early in games, and then Sirianni orders an ultra conservative ball control approach with a comfortable lead instead of staying aggressive, like he did several times last year, notably against the Rams, Buccaneers, Broncos, and Cowboys. They were able to hang on in two of those games, but lost to the Broncos and Cowboys. Jeffrey Lurie might get sick of watching that garbage if it happens some more in 2026.

Question from @dignan9691: We haven’t heard anything lately about Ty Robinson it seems. Is the organization down on him?

Well, they're only going to talk about guys that we ask about, and nobody has asked about Robinson. It's somewhat noteworthy that the Eagles didn't really add any interior D-linemen at all this offseason, at least if we're not including Uar Bernard, who is a looooong-term lottery ticket. So, I dunno, that could maybe be viewed as a vote of confidence in their depth there?

It is fair to note that Robinson did not contribute in any meaningful way at all in 2025, which was disappointing for a guy who arguably should have been in a position to produce as a 24-year-old rookie.

Question from @CoachDaveHuf: Outside of A.J. Brown for obvious reasons, which starter from last year is on the hot seat?

I'll answer this somewhat differently. Here are the projected starters who underperformed in 2025, at least relative to expectations:

QB Jalen Hurts RB Saquon Barkley TE Dallas Goedert (as a blocker) LG Landon Dickerson C Cam Jurgens EDGE Nolan Smith iDL Jalen Carter K Jake Elliott

Most of those guys are not on the "hot seat" per se, and some of them tried to play through injuries, which affected their performances. But I would say that all of the above players are capable of playing better than they did last season, and should have something to prove in 2026.

Question from @DaveFash2: Who is your pick for the Paul Turner Award winner for 2026 training camp?

It's the Na Brown Award, not Paul Turner! 😂

To note, these are guys who kind of come from out of nowhere to impress in training camp. Last year it was Elijah Cooks for a while, before Darius Cooper ran away with it. My early watch list:

S Cole Wisniewski: He's going to have eyes on him, because there's opportunity at safety with the roster as currently constructed. iOL Willie Lampkin: He's such an oddity along the offensive line at 5'11 that any time he does something positive it's going to get (a) noticed, and be (b) overemphasized. LB Chance Campbell: Players raved last season about how good this guy is in practice (h/t Zach Berman), so I'm curious to see it. (We didn't really get to see him in camp last year.)

Question from OblandOb: Current power ranking of Philly teams most likely to win the chip?

Eagles Phillies Sixers Flyers

The Flyers had the coolest season, improbably making the playoffs and then dispatching of the most hateable team in the NHL (at least from a Philly perspective), but you can see how far away they are from the elite teams three games into this Carolina series.

Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are a good start for the Sixers, but again, top to bottom they just can't compete with the league's elite. Too many old guys, no depth, and they're saddled for the foreseeable future with Joel Embiid, who has become a very frustrating player to watch.

The Phillies were the worst team in baseball for a while, but they seemed to have righted the ship to some small degree more recently. They have a better chance of competing with the best teams in a playoff setting than the Sixers or Flyers, if they even get there.

The Eagles still have a really good roster, with very few holes. I think they're being a little undersold at the moment, frankly. I mean, they're pretty clearly the most successful team in the NFC over the last decade, and yet they don't always get the commensurate respect that should come with that.

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