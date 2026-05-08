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May 08, 2026

SEPTA adds extra Regional Rail service to PGA Championship

Trains will run every 30-60 minutes. A free shuttle will take riders from Paoli Station to Aronimink Golf Club.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
Regional Rail PGA Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

SEPTA is adding additional Regional Rail service on the Paoli/Thorndale Line to accommodate people attending the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square.

SEPTA is adding additional Regional Rail service to accommodate people attending the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square.

The Paoli/Thorndale line will make five additional trips every day from Monday, May 11, through Friday, May 15. It will add nine additional trips on both Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17. That means trains will run every 30 minutes during the week and every 60 minutes on the weekend. 

MORE: SEPTA riders can soon tap multiple people in with their credit cards or mobile wallets

Practice rounds begin Monday, with the tournament — one of the four major men's golf championships — beginning Thursday.

The PGA is offering free shuttles to Aronimink from Paoli Station, accessible with a PGA Championship ticket. The shuttles run 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 

The parking lot at Paoli Station is reserved for regular Regional Rail riders, meaning that PGA Championship attendees can't park there just to use the shuttle, SEPTA said. The shuttles only are available to people taking Regional Rail to the tournament.

Riders can use credit, debit and mobile wallet payment options to cover their fares. Daily and weekly passes, and SEPTA Key cards also work. A new multi-rider feature implemented Thursday allows SEPTA riders to tap Key cards up to five times to let multiple people enter turnstiles and gates. 

The PGA Championship is being held in Pennsylvania for the first time since 1962. It's the most significant men's golf event to be held in the Philadelphia region since the U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in 2013. It is expected to bring more than 200,00 spectators to the area and generate an estimated $125 million in economic impact. Aronimink has added new high-rise seating, TV towers and concession stands to accommodate the tournament. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Golf PGA Championship Regional Rail

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