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May 07, 2026

SEPTA riders can soon tap multiple people in with their credit cards or mobile wallets

The multi-rider feature has only been available through the Key card. It expands to contactless payment methods Friday ahead of the PGA Championship.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA multiple riders Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA riders will be able to tap five people through the turnstiles at a time with a credit card, debit card or mobile wallet beginning Friday.

SEPTA will make its multi-rider feature accessible to travelers using contactless payment methods starting Friday.

The tool, which allows users to tap up to five people through the turnstiles, had previously been available exclusively through the Key card. But commuters and tourists relying on their debit cards, credit cards or mobile wallets will soon have the option, too. SEPTA is expanding the feature in time for the PGA Championship in Newtown Square, starting Monday, and the summer's World Cup and semiquincentennial celebrations.

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"Rolling out this technology is another way we are making SEPTA easier to navigate for both first-time visitors and regular riders," SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer said in a statement. "With the influx of people expected to flood the system this summer, the multi-rider feature will make travel more efficient and seamless for groups heading to the sports complex and other destinations across the city and region."

The transit authority says contactless payments increase by as much as 25% during large events. Usage is already up 20% from last year, and now accounts for over 50% of single-trip purchases for the bus and metro. It also represents 23% of single-trip purchases for the Regional Rail.

SEPTA axed Key Tix, which allowed riders to purchase single-trip fares through the SEPTA app and tap a QR code at the turnstiles, earlier this year. Transit authorities said contactless payment had made the ticketing option obsolete. The multi-rider feature debuted on the Key card in 2024.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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