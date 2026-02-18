SEPTA to scrap mobile Key Tix option for single fares in March

SEPTA will discontinue a mobile ticketing option which has declined in use since buses and trains adopted contactless pay.

The transit authority said it will stop selling Key Tix on Monday, March 2. The platform allowed riders to purchase single fares through their SEPTA apps by generating a QR code to scan at turnstiles. But it essentially has been supplanted by credit cards and smartphone wallets, which commuters can use to board any SEPTA vehicle.

Key Tix netted 62,000 sales per month at its peak, SEPTA officials said. But the numbers have dropped since April 2025, when the system-wide adoption of contactless pay was completed. Key Tix sales declined 25% within 90 days of that rollout, and continued to shrink month after month. Now, SEPTA is only selling about 10,000 Key Tix per month, compared to nearly 2 million contactless fares.

Key Tix bought before the March 2 deadline will be valid for 180 days from their purchase date. Single-ride Quick Trip tickets will still be sold at kiosks, and cash will still be accepted on all buses and trains.

The Key Tix was created in December 2022 to provide occasional riders with the same options as Key Card holders. At the time, SEPTA touted the ability to purchase multiple fares on a single QR code, allowing families and friends to scan their entire group through the gates in one tap. It has since added a multi-rider feature promising similar benefits to the Key Card.

